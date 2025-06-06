Korea-U.S. summit call pending

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential office has stated that the first phone call between the leaders of South Korea and the United States is still being coordinated.



This situation is somewhat different from the usual precedent where the phone call was held within two days of the elections.



Reporter Park Jin-soo looked into the reasons.



[Report]



President Lee's second day in office, the phone call between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. has not yet taken place.



Former Presidents Lee Myung-bak, Moon Jae-in, and Yoon Suk Yeol held phone talks on the first day of their presidency, while former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye held the call the next day.



A presidential office official stated that coordination was in process, considering the time difference and various scheduling issues, and added that it will be confrimed soon.



The Trump administration's second term is also in its early stages, and it appears to be the result of an increase in unpredictability.



The U.S. congratulated President-elect Yoon yesterday (Jun. 4), but unusually mentioned "China's exertion of influence."



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that this mater is unrelated to the South Korean presidential election, but as much as the Trump administration continues to engage in unexpected remarks as part of its negotiation strategy, it is interpreted as the presidential office to focus more on the content of the discussions rather than the timing of the phone call.



In particular, this call is likely to mark the starting point for the South Korea-U.S. trade negotiations under the new government.



The government is preparing for talks with the U.S., and has postponed the deadline for submitting negotiation proposals requested by the U.S. by one week.



However, if the timing of the call is delayed, discussions about future summits and communication schedules with other countries may also be postponed, so the government is closely monitoring U.S. sentiment.



[Park Won-gon/Director of the Institute for Unification Studies at Ewha Womans University: "There is a very high possibility that the first question will be 'What is the new government's position on containing China?' It would be better to prepare more thoroughly for the call."]



The presidential office has indicated that it is "not particularly considering" a call with China first, emphasizing that the call with the U.S. will be first.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!