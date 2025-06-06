News 9

Lee Hwa-young gets 7y and 8m

입력 2025.06.06 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former Gyeonggi Province Peace Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young has been sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in prison for colluding in the remittance to North Korea involving the SBW(Ssangbangwool) Group.

In connection with this case, President Lee Jae-myung was also separately indicted last year, and his first trial is currently underway.

This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

The so-called 'illegal remittance to North Korea case' in which the SBW Group remitted 8 million dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province.

Former Gyeonggi Province Peace Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young was indicted for receiving bribes worth hundreds of millions from SBW and colluding in the remittance to North Korea.

Both the first and second trial courts determined that SBW covered the costs of Gyeonggi Province's smart farm project amounting to 1.64 million dollars and the North Korea visit expenses of then-Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, amounting to 2.3 million dollars.

The former vice governor was found to have received over 320 million won in bribes from SBW, and most of the charges were acknowledged as guilty.

The first trial sentenced him to 9 years and 6 months in prison, while the second trial sentenced him to 7 years and 8 months, and both sides appealed.

However, the Supreme Court's judgment was the same as the lower court's ruling.

The Supreme Court upheld the lower court's sentence of 7 years and 8 months in prison and a fine of 250 million won for the former vice governor.

The Supreme Court stated, "There was no error that affected the judgment due to misunderstanding of the law in the original ruling."

This ruling acknowledging the illegal remittance to North Korea came right after President Lee took office, and he is also facing trial for the same case after being indicted last year.

However, there are concerns that the trial may be suspended due to the president's inauguration.

The former vice governor's side expressed opposition to the Supreme Court's ruling, claiming that "the prosecution used fabricated evidence as the basis for the guilty verdict."

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Hwa-young gets 7y and 8m
    • 입력 2025-06-06 00:06:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former Gyeonggi Province Peace Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young has been sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in prison for colluding in the remittance to North Korea involving the SBW(Ssangbangwool) Group.

In connection with this case, President Lee Jae-myung was also separately indicted last year, and his first trial is currently underway.

This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

The so-called 'illegal remittance to North Korea case' in which the SBW Group remitted 8 million dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province.

Former Gyeonggi Province Peace Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young was indicted for receiving bribes worth hundreds of millions from SBW and colluding in the remittance to North Korea.

Both the first and second trial courts determined that SBW covered the costs of Gyeonggi Province's smart farm project amounting to 1.64 million dollars and the North Korea visit expenses of then-Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, amounting to 2.3 million dollars.

The former vice governor was found to have received over 320 million won in bribes from SBW, and most of the charges were acknowledged as guilty.

The first trial sentenced him to 9 years and 6 months in prison, while the second trial sentenced him to 7 years and 8 months, and both sides appealed.

However, the Supreme Court's judgment was the same as the lower court's ruling.

The Supreme Court upheld the lower court's sentence of 7 years and 8 months in prison and a fine of 250 million won for the former vice governor.

The Supreme Court stated, "There was no error that affected the judgment due to misunderstanding of the law in the original ruling."

This ruling acknowledging the illegal remittance to North Korea came right after President Lee took office, and he is also facing trial for the same case after being indicted last year.

However, there are concerns that the trial may be suspended due to the president's inauguration.

The former vice governor's side expressed opposition to the Supreme Court's ruling, claiming that "the prosecution used fabricated evidence as the basis for the guilty verdict."

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표
이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”

이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”
한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나

한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나
대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…<br>권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴

대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.