Czech nuclear deal finalized

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The main contract for the Czech nuclear power plant, which was canceled just before the contract last month, has been officially signed.



This became possible after the Czech Supreme Administrative Court canceled the injunction against the contract that was filed by a French competitor in a Czech court.



Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.



[Report]



In early last month, the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and our delegation arrived locally for the final contract of the Czech nuclear power project.



However, just before their arrival, the contract was halted, and they had to return empty-handed.



This was because the local court accepted the injunction request from Électricité de France, which had lost the bid, to stop the contract.



After a period of waiting for the court's ruling, the contract was finally signed.



The higher court, the Czech Supreme Administrative Court, ordered the cancellation of the injunction that prohibited the contract.



The final contract was quickly concluded through electronic documents.



[Petr Fiala/Czech Prime Minister: "This contract is a true step towards strengthening the energy independence and security of the Czech Republic."]



Our nuclear power export is the first to Europe in 16 years since the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.



The two new reactors at Dukovany are scheduled to start construction in 2029 and be completed in 2036, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power plans to immediately begin follow-up measures, such as preparing a construction site.



Given that this is a large-scale project worth 26 trillion won, there is interest in whether it can generate stable profits.



[Jeong Beom-jin/Professor of Nuclear Engineering, Kyung Hee University: "In the case of private companies, they do not participate if there are no profits. So the fact that private companies are involved means that it is definitely not a loss-making export."]



Additionally, the ongoing lawsuit regarding the contract filed by Électricité de France and the investigation by the European Commission are remaining variables.



Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power stated that if the Czech Republic decides to build additional nuclear power plants within the next five years, they can expect to be the preferred negotiator for additional nuclear power contracts.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!