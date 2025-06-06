Projects to stimulate economy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government ministries have begun to identify supplementary budget projects to revive the economy.



They plan to come up with creative ideas and finalize a framework by mid-month.



Reporter Choi In-young has the story.



[Report]



"Please find solutions to the economic crisis through collective intelligence."



This was how an attendee of first emergency economic task force meeting conveyed the president’s directive.



It is reported that they were instructed to gather input from even field-level staff to identify new supplementary budget projects.



[Lee Jae-myung/Former Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/May 25: "We need to implement effective economic stimulus measures. We need to put out the urgent fires right now through additional supplementary budgets."]



A follow-up meeting was held today (Jun. 5).



The Ministry of Economy and Finance gathered the planning and coordination directors from each ministry.



They discussed the guidelines for the second supplementary budget under the leadership of the budget director.



The outcomes of the meeting can be summarized in two main points.



To identify 'unused projects' that cannot fully spend this year's allocated budget.



To discover new projects to stimulate the economy.



The aim is to pool any remaining budget and redirect them toward measures that stimulate consumption.



They plan to complete the first collection by mid-month.



Each ministry submitted their draft budget for next year to the Ministry of Economy and Finance last week.



With the addition of the second supplementary budget, they now need to identify projects for both next year and this year simultaneously.



Unless there are any "surprise measures," it seems that some projects planned for next year will be brought forward to this year.



[Son Jong-pil/Senior Researcher, National Budget Research Institute: "The supplementary budget should be prepared for the urgent livelihood economy right now, and regarding next year's budget, it should be reset according to the new government's fiscal policy direction."]



The first emergency economic task force meeting also shared updates on tariff negotiations.



It was reported to the president that the U.S. had initially demanded for the 'best proposal' to be submitted by yesterday local time, but that a request for more time was made to the U.S., considering that a new government has just been inaugrated.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



