Small businesses on edge

The stock market is showing a growing sense of expectation, but the livelihood economy is still struggling.



As a result, there is a flood of policy requests to the new government.



Starting today(June 5), we will hear the voices from the field in crisis.



First, reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu met with small business owners who are on the brink.



[Report]



[Lee Seong-mo/Karaoke owner: "It's been a little over 10 years. I was an office worker and then..."]



This year marks 10 years of karaoke business.



This year's sales are the worst.



There are countless times when all six rooms are empty even in the evening.



[Lee Seong-mo/Karaoke owner: "There are many times when we have no customers. About once or twice a week."]



Rent is 4 million won, utilities like water and electricity are 500,000 won, and various maintenance costs including copyright fees are 1 million won.



The fixed costs are at least 5.5 million won, but the monthly sales barely reach 5 million won.



Out of the 100 million won emergency loan during COVID, 20 million won remains unpaid, and he had to borrow an additional 90 million won.



["(How much is your interest payments?) The loan interest exceeds 2 million won a month."]



The more he runs the business, the more debt he accumulates.



This is not just a problem for a specific industry.



All seven small business owners I met in one day mentioned their debts.



[Oh Soon-ok/Fish shop owner: "Because I have a lot of loans, paying the interest is burdensome."]



[Jo Kyung-hee/Grocery store owner: "It's harder than during COVID. The prices of goods have risen so much that I've accumulated some debt."]



Statements like "business is not good" and "sales have decreased" sound almost casual now.



Statements like "only debt remains" and "I have given up on repaying my debt" have become much more frequent.



This is the delinquency rate for individual business owners at domestic banks.



Even during the peak of COVID in 2021, it was in the 0.2% range, but in March of this year, it rose to the 0.7% range, signaling a warning.



The new government has promised to relieve the debts of small business owners.



This is known as the 'bad bank' model.



For example, if a small business owner cannot repay a bank loan of 100 million won, the government will establish a dedicated institution to take on the debt and buy the debt from the bank for, say, 50 million won.



The 50 million won that cannot be collected will be a loss for the bank.



Only the remaining 50 million won will be repaid over the long term.



[May 18: "Other countries have all increased national debt to support self-employed individuals and citizens. But in our country, the government has not taken on debt and has lent money to the people."]



Since its launch as a bad bank three years ago, the 'New Start Fund' of Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO) has exceeded 120,000 cumulative users.



It seems that this fund will be expanded or similar funds will be added, but it is likely to face controversy over the notion that only those who have repaid their debts are at a disadvantage.



[Lee Kyung-han/Grocery store owner: "Those who diligently pay their interest are not receiving such benefits."]



The budget for the bad bank is expected to be reflected in the second supplementary budget.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



