Gov't to revive Gender Ministry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, which was on the brink of extinction during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, is expected to be revived.



The new government's policy is to expand and reorganize the ministry into the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.



This is expected to strengthen responses to dating violence and digital sexual crimes.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



Abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol proposed this pledge on social media during his presidential campaign.



After taking office, he actually pushed for amendments to the government organization law to abolish the ministry, but it did not pass the National Assembly.



The ministerial position has been vacant for 16 months since former Minister Kim Hyun-sook stepped down.



The UN even intervened, recommending that the government withdraw its plan to abolish the ministry and appoint a minister immediately.



The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, which was on the brink of extinction, will be reorganized under the new government.



President Lee Jae-myung promised during his campaign that "the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will be a control tower to correct injustices and promote equal rights and opportunities for all," and he also pledged to carefully address reverse discrimination.



Experts point out that expanding the ministry's functions is necessary to resolve the worsening gender conflicts and support various forms of families.



[Shin Kyung-ah/Professor of Sociology at Hallym University: "It is important to have policies that expand and universalize gender equality, and the importance of the department responsible for that is growing..."]



If the ministry is reorganized into the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, it is expected to strengthen penalties for dating violence and enhance responses to the recently surging digital sexual crimes.



[Choi Moon-sun/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family: "We are pushing forward with planned tasks without any setbacks. We are also reviewing matters related to the President's pledges."]



The ministry plans to focus on establishing the 'Advance Payment of Child Support' system, which will be implemented next month, to resolve child support conflicts between divorced couples.



KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!