Withdrawal of Justice nominations

[Anchor]



President Yoon today (Jun. 5) nullified the nominations of Constitutional Court Justices, made by then-acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



Until President Lee renominates and appoints a candidate, the Constitutional Court will continue to operate with two vacancies for the time being.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the details.



[Report]



On the second day of his presidency, President Lee Jae-myung withdrew the nominations of two Constitutional Court Justice candidates, Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hoon.



These were the individuals nominated by former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo while serving as acting president in April.



The Presidential Office gave an explanation clarifying the reasons behind President Lee's withdrawal, saying that the nominations made by former Prime Minister Han at that time were not made under proper authority.



It appears to be an effort to correct the overreach of the previous government's acting authority while also initiating personnel renewal.



Previously, former Prime Minister Han nominated conservative-leaning judges Lee Wan-kyu, the head of the Legislation Office, and Ham Sang-hoon, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, as candidates for the Constitutional Court Justice due to the expiration of the terms of Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun.



The Democratic Party strongly opposed, claiming that the acting president exercising the nomination power, which is an exclusive presidential authority, was unconstitutional.



[Then-Democratic Party Leader/Apr. 8: "It seems he is under the illusion that he has become the president. Just because a rabbit enters a tiger's den doesn't mean it becomes a tiger."]



Following this, the Constitutional Court accepted a request for a stay of effect, halting the appointment process, including the confirmation hearings for the justices.



President Lee plans to review the pool of candidates from scratch and make new nominations.



As a result, the Constitutional Court is expected to operate with a seven-member system for the time being, with two vacancies.



Currently, the composition of the Constitutional Court justices includes two progressives, three moderates, and two conservatives.



If two additional progressive justices are appointed, it is analyzed that the landscape of the Constitutional Court will be restructured to a progressive majority.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



