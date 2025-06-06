N. Korean destroyer seen afloat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A North Korean destroyer that had an accident during its launch ceremony last month has been captured upright and floating in satellite images.



It is analyzed that the water drainage and flood prevention work has been completed.



They seem to be working to meet the recovery deadline set by Chairman Kim Jong-un for the end of this month.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the exclusive report.



[Report]



Two weeks after the launch accident, the fallen destroyer is now standing upright.



The blue waterproof cover that was covering the hull and the balloons that were scattered around have all disappeared.



A few hours later, the bow, which was leaning at an angle, was also captured completely detached from the ship and floating in the water.



For the first time, satellite photos have confirmed the damaged destroyer afloat in the water.



Military authorities stated that they confirmed the destroyer was upright on the 2nd.



[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "Depending on internal repairs or additional work, and whether there are changes to the keel, the repair details or duration may vary."]



Since the ship has been righted and is floating, it is analyzed that the water drainage and flood prevention work has been completed for now.



Afterward, depending on the extent of the damage, it is expected to either dock at Chongjin Port or be brought ashore for repairs.



[Lee Chun-geun/Honorary Research Fellow, Science and Technology Policy Institute: "If they can perform basic repairs while docked and prepare it for its launch appearance, they will likely navigate it. Depending on the performance during test operations, they will decide whether to operate it in that condition or if comprehensive repairs are needed."]



Previously, North Korea stated that it would take about 2 to 3 days for water drainage and balance restoration, and about 10 days to repair the damage to the side of the ship.



Although it is already significantly delayed compared to the initially proposed timeline, analysts suggest that they are rushing to accelerate efforts to meet the deadline set by Kim Jong-un for the end of June.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



