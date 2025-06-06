PPP floor leader resigns
[Anchor]
The aftermath of the presidential impeachment and the defeat in the election is hitting the People Power Party hard.
Although floor leader Kwon Seong-dong and the emergency committee members have announced their resignations, there are ongoing disputes surrounding emergency committee chair Kim Yong-tae, who has reserved his stance.
Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.
[Report]
This was the first emergency committee session held after the election defeat.
Amid a tense atmosphere, the party leadership did not appear in public, and during the subsequent general meeting, floor leader Kwon Seong-dong announced his resignation.
[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I have no intention of evading responsibility or making excuses. We need to start anew from scratch to rebuild the conservative bloc."]
Other emergency committee members also expressed their resignation, but Kim Yong-tae, the emergency committee chair, has reserved his position.
He stated that he would step down after addressing the party reform tasks, including nullifying the party's stance against impeachment.
[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "I will continue to listen (to the opinions of the lawmakers) and will let you know (my position)."]
Calls for the resignation of the entire leadership poured in, centered around lawmakers aligned with the pro-Han Dong-hoon faction.
[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Lawmaker: "A full resignation of the leadership would be the cleanest solution. I believe we need to hold an early party convention."]
Former candidate Kim Moon-soo, who attended the campaign wrap-up ceremony, dismissed rumors of challenging for party leadership while criticizing the internal conflicts within the party.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "If we are fighting over who will be the party leader, can we really move forward? The party is on the verge of disappearing..."]
Lawmakers also expressed their reflections on the martial law, impeachment, and the election defeat.
[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am deeply sorry for all the issues that led to the election defeat."]
The People Power Party plans to convene another general meeting on the 9th to re-discuss the issue of the emergency committee chair's position and measures to address the election defeat.
This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.
