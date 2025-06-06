News 9

PPP floor leader resigns

입력 2025.06.06 (01:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The aftermath of the presidential impeachment and the defeat in the election is hitting the People Power Party hard.

Although floor leader Kwon Seong-dong and the emergency committee members have announced their resignations, there are ongoing disputes surrounding emergency committee chair Kim Yong-tae, who has reserved his stance.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.

[Report]

This was the first emergency committee session held after the election defeat.

Amid a tense atmosphere, the party leadership did not appear in public, and during the subsequent general meeting, floor leader Kwon Seong-dong announced his resignation.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I have no intention of evading responsibility or making excuses. We need to start anew from scratch to rebuild the conservative bloc."]

Other emergency committee members also expressed their resignation, but Kim Yong-tae, the emergency committee chair, has reserved his position.

He stated that he would step down after addressing the party reform tasks, including nullifying the party's stance against impeachment.

[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "I will continue to listen (to the opinions of the lawmakers) and will let you know (my position)."]

Calls for the resignation of the entire leadership poured in, centered around lawmakers aligned with the pro-Han Dong-hoon faction.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Lawmaker: "A full resignation of the leadership would be the cleanest solution. I believe we need to hold an early party convention."]

Former candidate Kim Moon-soo, who attended the campaign wrap-up ceremony, dismissed rumors of challenging for party leadership while criticizing the internal conflicts within the party.

[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "If we are fighting over who will be the party leader, can we really move forward? The party is on the verge of disappearing..."]

Lawmakers also expressed their reflections on the martial law, impeachment, and the election defeat.

[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am deeply sorry for all the issues that led to the election defeat."]

The People Power Party plans to convene another general meeting on the 9th to re-discuss the issue of the emergency committee chair's position and measures to address the election defeat.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP floor leader resigns
    • 입력 2025-06-06 01:09:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

The aftermath of the presidential impeachment and the defeat in the election is hitting the People Power Party hard.

Although floor leader Kwon Seong-dong and the emergency committee members have announced their resignations, there are ongoing disputes surrounding emergency committee chair Kim Yong-tae, who has reserved his stance.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.

[Report]

This was the first emergency committee session held after the election defeat.

Amid a tense atmosphere, the party leadership did not appear in public, and during the subsequent general meeting, floor leader Kwon Seong-dong announced his resignation.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I have no intention of evading responsibility or making excuses. We need to start anew from scratch to rebuild the conservative bloc."]

Other emergency committee members also expressed their resignation, but Kim Yong-tae, the emergency committee chair, has reserved his position.

He stated that he would step down after addressing the party reform tasks, including nullifying the party's stance against impeachment.

[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "I will continue to listen (to the opinions of the lawmakers) and will let you know (my position)."]

Calls for the resignation of the entire leadership poured in, centered around lawmakers aligned with the pro-Han Dong-hoon faction.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Lawmaker: "A full resignation of the leadership would be the cleanest solution. I believe we need to hold an early party convention."]

Former candidate Kim Moon-soo, who attended the campaign wrap-up ceremony, dismissed rumors of challenging for party leadership while criticizing the internal conflicts within the party.

[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "If we are fighting over who will be the party leader, can we really move forward? The party is on the verge of disappearing..."]

Lawmakers also expressed their reflections on the martial law, impeachment, and the election defeat.

[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am deeply sorry for all the issues that led to the election defeat."]

The People Power Party plans to convene another general meeting on the 9th to re-discuss the issue of the emergency committee chair's position and measures to address the election defeat.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.
김유대
김유대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표
이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”

이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”
한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나

한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나
대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…<br>권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴

대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.