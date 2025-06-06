Rhee Park School denies allegations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have launched a forced investigation into the conservative-leaning educational organization 'Rhee-Park School,' which has been accused of manipulating online comments.



The search and seizure of the company's office, which began yesterday (Jun. 4), continued until early this morning (Jun. 5), while the representative's side denies the charges.



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



Police investigators are seen leaving the office with bundles of documents.



This is part of the forced investigation into the conservative-leaning educational organization 'Rhee-Park School,' which has been accused of online comments manipulation during the last presidential election.



It is reported that the police have secured the mobile phone and computer of Rhee-Park School's representative, Mr. Son.



["(Did you secure anything during the search?) …. (Have you secured any evidence to prove the allegations?) …."]



Earlier, media reports raised suspicions that Rhee-Park School operated an online comments manipulation team called 'Jasongun,' which means 'an army of free fingers saving the country with comments.'



Additionally, there are allegations that Rhee-Park School issued certificates for creative experience activity instructors to participants who posted derogatory comments about specific presidential candidates, then hired them as instructors for the Neulbom School program.



To verify these allegations, the police are said to have secured guest books and educational training certificates.



Representative Son's side stated that the allegations are not true and that they have even unlocked the mobile phone password and submitted it to the police.



They also rebutted, saying that their online comments activities were not related to the Neulbom School prgoram at all."



[Kim So-yeon/Legal representative of Rebox School: "Since the allegations are completely unfounded, we have fully cooperated with the police."]



Representative Son's side drew the line against political allegations that former candidate Kim Moon-soo is related to Rhee-Park School, stating that they had no personal connections with the candidate.



The police have placed a travel ban on Mr. Son and plan to confirm whether there was organized comments manipulation through analysis of the seized items.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



