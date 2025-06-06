News 9

Rhee Park School denies allegations

입력 2025.06.06 (01:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police have launched a forced investigation into the conservative-leaning educational organization 'Rhee-Park School,' which has been accused of manipulating online comments.

The search and seizure of the company's office, which began yesterday (Jun. 4), continued until early this morning (Jun. 5), while the representative's side denies the charges.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

Police investigators are seen leaving the office with bundles of documents.

This is part of the forced investigation into the conservative-leaning educational organization 'Rhee-Park School,' which has been accused of online comments manipulation during the last presidential election.

It is reported that the police have secured the mobile phone and computer of Rhee-Park School's representative, Mr. Son.

["(Did you secure anything during the search?) …. (Have you secured any evidence to prove the allegations?) …."]

Earlier, media reports raised suspicions that Rhee-Park School operated an online comments manipulation team called 'Jasongun,' which means 'an army of free fingers saving the country with comments.'

Additionally, there are allegations that Rhee-Park School issued certificates for creative experience activity instructors to participants who posted derogatory comments about specific presidential candidates, then hired them as instructors for the Neulbom School program.

To verify these allegations, the police are said to have secured guest books and educational training certificates.

Representative Son's side stated that the allegations are not true and that they have even unlocked the mobile phone password and submitted it to the police.

They also rebutted, saying that their online comments activities were not related to the Neulbom School prgoram at all."

[Kim So-yeon/Legal representative of Rebox School: "Since the allegations are completely unfounded, we have fully cooperated with the police."]

Representative Son's side drew the line against political allegations that former candidate Kim Moon-soo is related to Rhee-Park School, stating that they had no personal connections with the candidate.

The police have placed a travel ban on Mr. Son and plan to confirm whether there was organized comments manipulation through analysis of the seized items.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rhee Park School denies allegations
    • 입력 2025-06-06 01:09:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police have launched a forced investigation into the conservative-leaning educational organization 'Rhee-Park School,' which has been accused of manipulating online comments.

The search and seizure of the company's office, which began yesterday (Jun. 4), continued until early this morning (Jun. 5), while the representative's side denies the charges.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

Police investigators are seen leaving the office with bundles of documents.

This is part of the forced investigation into the conservative-leaning educational organization 'Rhee-Park School,' which has been accused of online comments manipulation during the last presidential election.

It is reported that the police have secured the mobile phone and computer of Rhee-Park School's representative, Mr. Son.

["(Did you secure anything during the search?) …. (Have you secured any evidence to prove the allegations?) …."]

Earlier, media reports raised suspicions that Rhee-Park School operated an online comments manipulation team called 'Jasongun,' which means 'an army of free fingers saving the country with comments.'

Additionally, there are allegations that Rhee-Park School issued certificates for creative experience activity instructors to participants who posted derogatory comments about specific presidential candidates, then hired them as instructors for the Neulbom School program.

To verify these allegations, the police are said to have secured guest books and educational training certificates.

Representative Son's side stated that the allegations are not true and that they have even unlocked the mobile phone password and submitted it to the police.

They also rebutted, saying that their online comments activities were not related to the Neulbom School prgoram at all."

[Kim So-yeon/Legal representative of Rebox School: "Since the allegations are completely unfounded, we have fully cooperated with the police."]

Representative Son's side drew the line against political allegations that former candidate Kim Moon-soo is related to Rhee-Park School, stating that they had no personal connections with the candidate.

The police have placed a travel ban on Mr. Son and plan to confirm whether there was organized comments manipulation through analysis of the seized items.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표
이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”

이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”
한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나

한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나
대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…<br>권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴

대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.