Recurring tragedy at Taean plant

A few days ago, the task force released its first internal investigation results regarding the death of a non-regular worker at the Taean Thermal Power Plant.



They pointed out that it was an accident caused by the outsourcing of risks and gaps in safety systems.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor also promised strong supervision.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



On June 2, Kim Chung-hyun, who was working at the Korea Western Power Co. Ltd.'s Taean Thermal Power Plant, died.



It appears that he was sucked into the machine while cutting and processing a handle part of a valve for the power generation equipment at the time of the accident.



Immediately after the accident, the primary contractor, Korea Electric Power Corporation KPS, explained that it was work that had not been instructed on that day.



However, the task force for the death incident revealed that the deceased's work was not conducted arbitrarily.



[Choi Jin-il/Head of the Taean Thermal Power Worker Death Incident Task Force: "More than half of the tasks were requested directly to the victim through this emergency work route without going through official procedures…."]



They also pointed out that although there was a protective cover on the machine the deceased was working on, it was insufficient to prevent the accident.



[Choi Jin-il/Head of the Taean Thermal Power Worker Death Incident Task Force: "Even if the lathe work has legal protective devices in place, the risk of fatal accidents remains high…."]



The task force explained that safety meetings before work were conducted in a formal manner, and safety management was not implemented at all.



Due to subcontracting and further subcontracting, dangerous tasks that required two-person teams were often carried out by one person as a matter of practice.



[Kim Young-hoon/Chairman of the Korea Electric Power Corporation KPS Non-Regular Workers Union: "In the second-tier subcontracting, that systemic structure has still not changed…."]



The task force demanded the establishment of a fact-finding committee involving the union and the bereaved families, as well as apologies from both the primary and subcontractors.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor also stated that it would respond at a level equivalent to special supervision and thoroughly investigate any violations of the law.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



