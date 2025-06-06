KOSPI jumps on rosy expectations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The KOSPI rose more than 110 points over the past two days - yesterday (Jun. 4) and today (Jun. 5), recovering the 2,800 level.



This is thanks to foreign investors who recorded net purchases of over 2 trillion won.



It seems to reflect anticipation of the new government's commitment to boosting stock prices.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has more.



[Report]



2,812 points.



The KOSPI has returned to the 2,800 level, which has not been seen since July of last year.



The closing price on the day before the presidential election, the 2nd, was in the 2,690 range.



Yesterday it rose by 71 points, and today by 41 points.



This results in a total surge of over 112 points.



This is known as the 'honeymoon rally'.



It is a phenomenon where stock prices surge in the short term due to anticipation of the new government.



Foreign investors led the 'let's buy' trend.



Foreigners who recorded net purchases over 1 trillion won yesterday also bought more than they sold today by over 900 billion won.



[Seo Sang-young/Mirae Asset Securities WM Innovation Division/Executive Director: "You can see this as a result of the resolution of political uncertainty in Korea. Additionally, semiconductor stocks in the U.S. market have risen significantly, which has influenced this situation...."]



The mood suggests that more fuel is being added to the momentum of an upward trend in stock prices.



The ruling Democratic Party reintroduced a bill to amend the Commercial Act today.



Compared to the amendment that was discarded due to a veto last April, it has expanded the protection of minority shareholders' rights.



In addition to the directors' duty of loyalty to shareholders and the mandatory electronic voting system, a so-called '3% rule' was added, which states that regardless of how high the major shareholder's ownership ratio is, only 3% will be recognized when selecting auditors, and it will be implemented immediately after promulgation without a grace period.



While many interpret this as a positive factor for stock prices in terms of enhancing shareholder value, the business community expresses is expressing concern, calling it a push-through approach.



Given that it's still early in the administration, no official position has been issued, but the plan is to explain the corporate position as fully as possible during the National Assembly discussions.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



