Musk and Trump growing apart

[Anchor]

Once inseparable friends, President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are rapidly drifting apart.

As Musk continues to attack President Trump's tax cut bill, it is said that President Trump is losing his patience.

Washington's Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

This is a post by Elon Musk, who returned to Tesla after leaving the White House.

He wrote that bankrupting America is absolutely unacceptable, disgusting, and repulsive, and called to kill the bill.

The bill Musk is criticizing includes key promises of Trump, such as border security, increased defense spending, and reductions in clean energy tax credits.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/May 30: "It's very big. It's a big and beautiful bill."]

What caused Musk's sudden change?

First, it seems to stem from concerns that if the bill passes, the U.S. fiscal deficit will increase significantly, undermining the achievements he made as head of the Office of Management and Budget in reducing federal spending.

Additionally, the reduction of electric vehicle tax credits could directly impact Tesla.

Furthermore, it is reported that Musk's dissatisfaction grew when President Trump withdrew the nomination of a person he supported.

President Trump has also indirectly expressed his discomfort.

[Mike Johnson/Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives/Republican: "As you know, he's not delighted that Elon did 180 on that."]

A White House official even stated that Trump never forgets such insults.

As Musk confronts Trump, Tesla's stock has dropped by more than 3%.

With President Trump's patience wearing thin, there are predictions that a direct confrontation between the two is only a matter of time.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

