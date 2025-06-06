News 9

Korea vs. Iraq: Finals at stake

입력 2025.06.06 (02:46) 수정 2025.06.06 (02:49)

[Anchor]

The national soccer team, with just one point left to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will face Iraq early tomorrow morning in an attempt to qualify for the finals for the 11th consecutive time.

Coach Hong Myung-bo, who has been particularly strong in away games, is determined to secure points to confirm their place in the finals.

This is a report by reporter Lee Jun-hee.

[Report]

The Basra Stadium will be filled with a staggering 65,000 home fans.

As we entered the stadium, a tense atmosphere filled the air.

["It's magnificent, isn't it? I really like it."]

["Just work hard quietly!"]

Amid the enthusiastic coverage from local reporters, the players prepared for the showdown against Iraq with bright expressions.

The South Korean national team needs just one point to secure their place in the finals.

Coach Hong Myung-bo expressed his confidence in the players, stating that they will definitely secure their spot in the finals tomorrow.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Soccer Team Coach: "I trust the players and expect them to do well, and we will prepare well today to ensure we can secure points."]

Out of the four wins achieved in the third round of qualifiers, the team has secured three wins away from home.

With a record of 10 wins, 12 draws, and 2 losses against Iraq, the players are determined to calm the sandstorms of the Middle East as one team.

[Hwang In-beom/National Soccer Player: "There is some pressure because it's an away game against a strong team like Iraq, but we have come together and prepared well, and I believe we can achieve a good result."]

KBS will air the Taeguk Warriors's bid for an 11th consecutive World Cup qualification with commentator Lee Young-pyo in about five hours.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

