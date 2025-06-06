News 9

Tigers vs. Eagles on Memorial Day

[Anchor]

Baseball fans tune in to KBS at this time each week, and in June, the month of national defense and veterans, we will broadcast the KIA Tigers vs. Hanwha Eagles game live on Memorial Day instead of Saturday.

As the predictions from commentators and reporters are sharply divided.

The outcome is expected to be decided around the 8th inning.

Ha Murim reports

[Report]

On Friday, it’s Yoon Young-cheol vs. Eom Sang-baek.

On Saturday, it’s Oller vs. Hwang Jun-seo.

And on Sunday, it’s Yang Hyun-jong vs. Ponce!

This best-of-four series is tightly contested, as expected from the top popular teams.

First, commentator Jeon Jun-ho predicted Hanwha's advantage.

He forecasted that Hanwha's mound, led by the overwhelming monster pitcher Ponce with a record of '9 wins and no losses', would suppress the KIA lineup, which is missing Kim Do-young, Na Sung-bum, and Kim Sun-bin due to injuries.

On the other hand, commentator Yoon Hee-sang favored the Tigers.

He emphasized that the return of major league slugger Wisdom and the young players like Yoon Do-hyun and Oh Sun-woo are revitalizing the lineup.

Now, let’s look at the judgments of four KBS baseball reporters.

Heo Sol-ji and Lee Mu-hyeong predicted Hanwha's advantage, while Jeong Hyun-sook and Park Joo-mi favored KIA, resulting in a tight 2 to 2 tie.

Notably, all four reporters agreed that the first game on Memorial Day would be a turning point in the outcome.

So, we picked out some keywords.

First is 6.

Since the ERA of Eom Sang-baek and Yoon Young-cheol is both in the 6 range, there is a high possibility of a slugfest on the first day.

Next is 8.

This season, if Hanwha starts ahead in the 8th inning, they have an impressive record of 29 wins and no losses, boasting a 100% winning percentage.

The presence of the solid closer Kim Seo-hyun is significant.

Conversely, from KIA's perspective, this means they need to settle the game before the 8th inning.

KIA is relying on Yoon Do-hyun, who has hit 4 home runs in the last 6 games, in place of his friend Kim Do-young, while Hanwha is counting on Chae Eun-sung, who has hit 7 home runs in the last 14 games, showcasing his power.

[Yoon Do-hyun/KIA: "(Kim) Do-young is such an amazing player that I can't fill his spot 100%, but I will work hard so that people can say I have filled it a little."]

[Chae Eun-sung/Hanwha: "The mood is really good. Even if we are losing, I think the players have a mindset of being able to do it rather than thinking we will lose."]

KBS will broadcast the exciting match between KIA and Hanwha live on Memorial Day starting at 4:50 PM on the second television channel.

This is KBS News, Ha Murim.

