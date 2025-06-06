N. Korea reports on election

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has informed its residents about our presidential election results.



However, it was conveyed in just two short sentences.



Chairman Kim Jong-un met with Russian Security Secretary Shoigu again in about two month's time to discuss North Korea-Russia cooperation plans.



This is a report by reporter Kim Gi-hwa.



[Report]



The news of the recent presidential election was published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun.



The article stated in just two sentences, that an election was held two months after the impeachment of the president, and that Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected.



This is the first time that North Korean media has reported on South Korean news since the impeachment, reflecting a trend of overlooking South Korea after Kim Jong-un defined inter-Korean ties as those between "two states hostile to each other."



However, it is noteworthy that though the election results were reported in brief, it was reported promptly, similar to past times.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Gyeongnam National University of Science and Technology's Institute for East Asian Studies: "This suggests that they have been watching the presidential election with considerable interest despite the measures taken to sever ties with South Korea..."]



Meanwhile, Chairman Kim Jong-un met with Russian Security Secretary Shoigu, and promised continued cooperation.



[Korean Central TV: "Welcoming Comrade Sergei Shoigu, who is visiting Pyongyang again after about 70 days..."]



North Korea stated that it will unconditionally support Russia and responsibly adhere to the North Korea-Russia treaty, and there may have been discussions regarding the participation of the North Korean military in post-war reconstruction projects and the issue of prisoner repatriation.



Secretary Shoigu returned home after a "short working visit." There are analyses suggesting that there were urgent matters that needed to be disuccsed betwen North Korea and Russia at a time of political change.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "There is a possibility that discussions included a North Korea-Russia summit, as well as advancing their relationship, such as upgrading the existing comprehensive strategic partnership treaty to a higher level..."]



Given that this meeting occurred right at the start of President Lee Jae-myung's term, it is likely that discussions also included future prospects for inter-Korean relations and response strategies of North Korea and Russia.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



