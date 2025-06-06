HS English assessment exam leaked

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the nationwide joint academic assessment held yesterday (Jun. 4), evidence has emerged that questions and answers from the English section of the assessment for first-year students were leaked in advance, prompting the police to launch an investigation.



It was leaked through an open chat room on social media used by private institute instructors, and it cannot be ruled out that it was also conveyed to the examinees.



Kim Ha-eun reports.



[Report]



The nationwide joint academic assessment for first-year high school students took place yesterday.



A total of 380,000 examinees across the country took the exam with the same questions.



Around 12:20 PM, while the exam was in progress, several files containing the English exam questions, answers, and explanations were uploaded to an open chat room on social media with about 3,000 academy instructors.



This was 40 minutes before the English exam began.



In nationwide mock assessments, the question papers for first and second-year high school students are produced in turn by the education offices in four regions: Seoul, Busan, Incheon, and Gyeonggi.



The exam held yesterday was produced by the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education, which had sent the question papers, answers, and explanations to each provincial education office last April.



The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education stated that once it is delivered to each provincial education office, it is managed by that office, denying the possibility of an internal leak.



As a result, the 17 provincial education offices across the country have requested an investigation from the police and are responding collectively.



[Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education official: "We take the issue of leaks very seriously. We will thoroughly implement various measures, including institutional improvements and precautionary measures..."]



Earlier, in 2023, the personal information and exam scores of over 300,000 second-year high school students were leaked via Telegram, and now there has been another breach in the management of exam information by the education authorities.



The provincial education offices across the country have decided to take action against those involved as soon as the investigation results are out, and to establish measures to prevent recurrence.



KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!