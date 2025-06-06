Ronaldo leads Portugal to finals
[Anchor]
Age is really just a number for this player.
In the UEFA Nations League, 40-year-old veteran Ronaldo scored a dramatic comeback goal, leading Portugal to the finals.
Reporter Lee Seong-hoon has the story.
[Report]
Portugal faced Germany on the road to the finals.
The "tank corps" German team took the early lead.
In the 3rd minute of the second half, Wirtz shook the Portuguese net with a header.
However, Portugal struck back as Gonçalo Guedes leveled the score with a brilliant left-footed shot.
It was a wonderful goal that summoned memories of his father, who scored a hat-trick against Germany in Euro 2000.
With the momentum shifted, 40-year-old veteran Ronaldo completed the comeback drama.
Ronaldo, sprinting quickly, received Mendes' cross and turned the game around.
[Commentary: "Nuno Mendes for Cristiano Ronaldo! They keep writing him off! They keep saying he's too old!"]
With 7 goals in this tournament, Ronaldo topped the scoring chart, showcasing his timeless finishing ability.
Portugal achieved a 2-1 comeback victory over Germany with Ronaldo's decisive goal, securing their place in the finals.
Meanwhile, Germany was cursed with bad luck on a late hit on the goalpost, pushing them to the 3rd place playoff.
Portugal aims to reclaim the championship after 6 years by facing the winner of the Spain-France match.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
