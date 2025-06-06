Lee Jung-hoo's lucky doubles magic

동영상 고정 취소

Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco had a magical day, recording two lucky doubles.



The magic for Lee Jung-hoo started from the first inning.



He lifted a breaking ball, and while San Diego's right fielder Tatis Jr. let the ball slip behind him, Lee Jung-hoo dashed like the wind and reached second base.



What was originally called a single and an error was later corrected to a double, giving him a good start. And the sixth inning was somewhat similar.



This time, he made slight contact, causing the ball to pop up, and in that moment, the opposing defense missed the ball.



Before long, Lee Jung-hoo arrived at second base, completing two lucky doubles.



With a fantastic defensive play and a sacrifice fly that turned the game around, Lee Jung-hoo led his team to a comeback victory.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!