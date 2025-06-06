News 9

President appoints economic team

입력 2025.06.06 (23:13)

[Anchor]

President Lee appointed his aides today (June 6) to support the implementation of economic policies.

This includes the Chief of Policy, the Senior Secretary for Economic Growth, and the Senior Financial Planning Advisor.

Reporter Bang Jun-won reports on the presidential appointments and organizational restructuring.

[Report]

The lineup of aides to execute President Lee's governinance philosophy, which emphasizes economic recovery and a practical government, has been established.

Kim Yong-beom, former First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has been appointed as the Chief of Policy, while the current economic secretary position has been reorganized as Senior Secretary for Economic Growth, with Professor Ha Jun-kyung named to the role.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We prioritized expertise in related fields and the ability to start work immediately and achieve results."]

A new Senior Financial Planning Advisor position has been created, appointing Professor Ryu Deok-hyun, an expert in the field of finance.

This is expected to support President Lee's policy vision of creating momentum for economic recovery through expansionary fiscal measures such as supplementary budgets.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "With the determination to fight against the recession, we ask them to do their best to achieve results that the public can feel in these difficult circumstances."]

For the Social Affairs Secretary, President Lee appointed Professor Moon Jin-young, who has been advising on welfare policies since his time as the governor of Gyeonggi Province.

The presidential office also announced an organizational restructuring plan.

To strengthen the overall governance function that was lacking in the previous administration, the National Situation Room will be expanded and reorganized.

The National Crisis Management Center will be placed directly under the National Security Office to underscore the importance of safety.

A Senior Secretary for AI Future Planning and a Secretary for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries who will oversee the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will be established.

The National Archives Secretary will be restored, and a management secretary will be appointed to prepare for the return to the Blue House.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We aim to build an organization that works quickly and practically with responsibility, future orientation, and competence as core principles."]

To expand communication for social conflict resolution, the Civil Society Secretary will be renamed the Listening and Integration Secretary, and a youth officer will also be established under it.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

방준원
방준원 기자

