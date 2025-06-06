Internal strife grips PPP

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party, now a minority opposition party, is increasingly experiencing heightened conflicts.



Instead of analyzing the reasons for losing power and engaging in self-reflection, they seem to be more focused on internal power struggles.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



Today (June 6), the debate over responsibility for the presidential election defeat continued within the People Power Party.



[Park Jeong-hoon/People Power Party Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(The pro-Yoon faction within the party) failed to establish a relationship with the president, which led to this tragedy."]



[Kim Jae-won/Former Chief of Staff to People Power Party Candidate Kim Moon-soo/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "If those who were recruiting party members during the election process are saying this, are they doing so to overcome the party's crisis?"]



The factional divisions are intensifying over the next leadership structure as well.



The pro-Han Dong-hoon faction, which is demanding an early party convention, claims that the resigned floor leader Kwon Seong-dong will appoint the chair of the emergency committee.



[Kim Jong-hyuk/Former Supreme Council Member of the People Power Party/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(The authority to appoint the chair of the emergency committee) is held by Kwon Seong-dong, which means he will place his own people in positions to control the situation."]



Floor leader Kwon Seong-dong refuted this as a conspiracy theory.



He firmly stated that he has no intention of appointing the chair of the emergency committee and emphasized that it has not been decided whether the next leadership will go to the emergency committee.



Kim Yong-tae, the emergency committee chair who has withheld his resignation, stated that he will not cling to his term but will complete his role in party reform and reflection.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "We must responsibly express our desperate reflections at the level of the emergency committee."]



Former presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, who has stated he has no ambition for the party leadership, continued his public schedule with a visit to the National Cemetery.



[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "I hope that the spirits of the patriotic martyrs will watch over our Republic of Korea, which is in crisis, so that it can develop even greater."]



There are interpretations that he is actively engaging in party leadership activities, but it is reported that the former candidate urged Kim Yong-tae to lead the party well.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



