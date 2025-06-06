News 9

Lee calls for veterans’ compensation

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung attended the 70th Memorial Day ceremony today (Jun. 6) to honor the spirits of the fallen and comfort the families of those who died in the line of duty.

He stated that special sacrifices require special rewards and pledged to fulfill the responsibilities of honoring and supporting national veterans.

Reporter Park Jin-soo has the details.

[Report]

Attending his first national commemorative event since taking office, President Lee Jae-myung laid flowers and offered incense at the Memorial Tower with First Lady Kim Hye-kyung.

He shook hands and offered condolences to the families of military personnel and firefighters who died in the naval patrol aircraft accident and the fire in Seogwipo, Jeju.

President Lee emphasized that economic growth and democracy are thanks to the noble sacrifices of the spirits of the fallen.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "There were many who fought for democracy. Thanks to their noble dedication, we were able to regain our light."]

He stated that he would not forget their sacrifices and dedication, and would fulfill the government's responsibilities.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Special sacrifices must be rewarded with special compensation. We will provide higher honors and more substantial support."]

He announced plans to strengthen living support for the families of veterans and to establish a veterans' medical system that allows them to conveniently access medical benefits.

He also promised fair compensation for military service and improvements in service conditions.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "While the citizens in uniforms protect the people, the Republic of Korea will protect the military personnel, police, and firefighters."]

There was no mention of North Korea in President Lee's commemorative speech.

The ceremony was attended by over 4,000 people, including veterans, bereaved families, five government officials, and leaders of both ruling and opposition parties.

After the event, President Lee was reportedly informed about the reduced budget for the Heritage of Korean Independence, and requested measures for it to be restored to its original level.

Additionally, on his way back to the official residence, he made a surprise visit to a nearby traditional market, shopping and greeting citizens, demonstrating his commitment to communication.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-soo.

