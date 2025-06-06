Nation honors the fallen

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (June 6), in commemoration of Memorial Day, various events were held to honor the fallen patriots and national heroes.



At the National Cemetery in Seoul, people continued to pay their respects, honoring the heroes who dedicated themselves to the country through running and painting.



This is a report by Jin Seon-min.



[Report]



At the National Cemetery where the fallen patriots rest, flowers are offered, and heads are bowed in tribute.



This is the family of Lee Chang-min, whose grandfather died in the Korean War.



The children left a message of remembrance saying, "Thanks to our great-grandfather, we are here today."



[Lee Chang-min/Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province: "My grandmother is turning 100 this year, and I hope we can quickly find my grandfather's remains so that they can meet again..."]



There are still 121,723 soldiers who have not returned to their families, and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs created that many Taegeukgi badges to distribute to citizens visiting the National Cemetery.



At the nearby Han River Park, police officers and citizens gather to prepare for a run.



They are participating in the '6.6 km Run' organized to commemorate Memorial Day on June 6.



The entire entry fee will be donated to the children of fallen police officers.



[Joo Jeong-seung/Seoul Seocho Police Station: "I thought I should run for the police officers who sacrificed themselves for the country, so I participated with my family."]



It is also a moment to reflect on gratitude towards those who dedicate themselves to the nation.



[Yang Kyung-in/Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul: "I receive a lot of help from the police, and I wanted to help even a little..."]



Despite the scorching heat with temperatures nearing 30 degrees Celsius, the square in front of the War Memorial was packed with citizens.



Children each held a piece of drawing paper, drawing the Taegeukgi and coloring it with colored pencils and paints.



[Heo Seo-hyun/Elementary School Student: "I wanted to express my gratitude to the soldiers and everyone."]



Although the places and methods of remembrance were different, the sentiment of honoring the heroes who protected the country was the same for all.



This is KBS News Jin Seon-min.



