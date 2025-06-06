Election for new DP floor leader

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party, which has become the large ruling party, has begun the process of electing its leadership.



Four-term lawmaker Seo Young-kyo and three-term lawmaker Kim Byung-ki are vying for the position of floor leader, and the party convention to elect the party leader is expected to be held next month.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party's next floor leader election, scheduled for the 13th, has been confirmed as a 'two-way race among pro-Lee members'.



Four-term lawmaker Seo Young-kyo and three-term lawmaker Kim Byung-ki have announced their candidacies.



Lawmaker Seo Young-kyo worked closely as a senior member of the party leadership during Lee Jae-myung’s tenure as party leader.



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party lawmaker: "I will work vigorously for the success of the people's sovereign government in the era of President Lee Jae-myung."]



Lawmaker Kim Byung-ki served as the chair of the candidate vetting committee during the last general election.



[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party lawmaker: "I will create the best party-government relationship so that national tasks can be carried out smoothly."]



Three-term lawmakers Kim Sung-hwan and Jo Seoung-lae, who were mentioned as potential candidates, have decided not to run.



For the first time, registered party members will also participate in the vote, with their votes accounting for 20%. Votes from affiliated lawmakers will make up 80%, and a new floor leader will be elected next Friday.



Preparations for the party convention are also picking up pace.



Four-term lawmaker Lee Chun-seok has been appointed as the chair of the preparation committee, with the convention expected to be held next month.



For the vacant of the party leader position and the successor to Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae, chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, and three-term lawmaker Park Chan-dae, the floor leader, are being mentioned as candidates.



The Democratic Party plans to swiftly complete the reorganization of its leadership structure and actively support the new government's national tasks.



As the government has begun discussions on the second supplementary budget, the Democratic Party is considering providing a nationwide livelihood recovery subsidy to all citizens.



[Jin Sung-jun/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Whether it will be universal support or selective support depends on the government's financial capacity."]



The Democratic Party also stated that they would promptly push forward with revision of the Commercial Act, which is a presidential pledge.



This is KBS News Lee Ye-rin.



