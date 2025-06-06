News 9

Korea on FX monitoring watchlist

입력 2025.06.06 (23:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is last year's exchange rate.

In January, it stayed in the low 1,300 won range.

Then, on the last day of December, it soared to around 1,470 won.

There were political influences such as the martial law.

What happens to import prices when the exchange rate rises?

If we buy American car parts worth ten thousand dollars, consumers in our country have to pay more in won.

Consumption of American products will decrease, and from the U.S. perspective, exports will become more challenging.

Citing this trade deficit, the U.S. designated Korea as a currency monitoring country in a report released yesterday.

They stated that they will closely monitor Korea's exchange rate policy and strengthen exchange rate surveillance in the future.

What impact will this have on us? Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has looked into it.

[Report]

The U.S. Treasury Department has again designated Korea as a foreign-exchange monitoring country, citing two reasons.

One is the significant trade surplus with the U.S.

Last year, it recorded 55 billion dollars, far exceeding the limit set by the U.S.

The current account surplus relative to GDP increased significantly from 1.8% in 2023 to 5.3% last year.

The U.S. suspects that this is due to the Korean government's intervention in the exchange rate, but they believe it hasn't reached the level of currency manipulation, so they will continue to observe.

[Baek Seok-hyun/Economist at Shinhan Bank: "There are regulations that impose disadvantages when designated as a currency manipulator, and being a foreign-exchange monitoring country means they will observe. There are no sanctions or anything like that."]

However, the U.S. has decided to scrutinize currency interventions more closely in the future.

While they have primarily focused on direct market interventions by the government, they will now also monitor government investment institutions like pension funds.

The concern is that pension funds could induce a stronger dollar by purchasing dollars to invest in U.S. stocks, and they may raise issues regarding our National Pension Service increasing overseas investments.

They have also increased the number of qualitative evaluation items that can be subject to arbitrary assessment.

There are suggestions that the evaluated exchange rate could be used as a card in future trade negotiations between Korea and the U.S.

The U.S. Treasury warned in this report that countries caught in unfair exchange rate practices could face tariffs.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korea on FX monitoring watchlist
    • 입력 2025-06-06 23:30:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is last year's exchange rate.

In January, it stayed in the low 1,300 won range.

Then, on the last day of December, it soared to around 1,470 won.

There were political influences such as the martial law.

What happens to import prices when the exchange rate rises?

If we buy American car parts worth ten thousand dollars, consumers in our country have to pay more in won.

Consumption of American products will decrease, and from the U.S. perspective, exports will become more challenging.

Citing this trade deficit, the U.S. designated Korea as a currency monitoring country in a report released yesterday.

They stated that they will closely monitor Korea's exchange rate policy and strengthen exchange rate surveillance in the future.

What impact will this have on us? Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has looked into it.

[Report]

The U.S. Treasury Department has again designated Korea as a foreign-exchange monitoring country, citing two reasons.

One is the significant trade surplus with the U.S.

Last year, it recorded 55 billion dollars, far exceeding the limit set by the U.S.

The current account surplus relative to GDP increased significantly from 1.8% in 2023 to 5.3% last year.

The U.S. suspects that this is due to the Korean government's intervention in the exchange rate, but they believe it hasn't reached the level of currency manipulation, so they will continue to observe.

[Baek Seok-hyun/Economist at Shinhan Bank: "There are regulations that impose disadvantages when designated as a currency manipulator, and being a foreign-exchange monitoring country means they will observe. There are no sanctions or anything like that."]

However, the U.S. has decided to scrutinize currency interventions more closely in the future.

While they have primarily focused on direct market interventions by the government, they will now also monitor government investment institutions like pension funds.

The concern is that pension funds could induce a stronger dollar by purchasing dollars to invest in U.S. stocks, and they may raise issues regarding our National Pension Service increasing overseas investments.

They have also increased the number of qualitative evaluation items that can be subject to arbitrary assessment.

There are suggestions that the evaluated exchange rate could be used as a card in future trade negotiations between Korea and the U.S.

The U.S. Treasury warned in this report that countries caught in unfair exchange rate practices could face tariffs.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 한미정상 첫 통화 “관세협의 조속 노력…이른시일 내 만나기로”

[속보] 한미정상 첫 통화 “관세협의 조속 노력…이른시일 내 만나기로”
이 대통령, 현충일 추념사 “특별한 희생엔 특별한 <br>보상”

이 대통령, 현충일 추념사 “특별한 희생엔 특별한 보상”
집권 여당 첫 원내사령탑은? 3선 김병기·4선 서영교 2파전

집권 여당 첫 원내사령탑은? 3선 김병기·4선 서영교 2파전
국민의힘, 연일 책임론 공방에 당권 다툼 내홍

국민의힘, 연일 책임론 공방에 당권 다툼 내홍
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.