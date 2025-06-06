Drilling rig topples onto APT building

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last night (Jun. 5), a large construction equipment collapsed at a subway construction site in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, striking a nearby apartment.



About 150 people were evacuated due to the incident, and residents are experiencing significant inconvenience as the dismantling work of the equipment is taking longer than expected.



There were also fires outbreaks in various parts of the country.



Shin Ji-soo reports.



[Report]



A massive construction machine used for drilling into the ground has fallen towards the exterior wall of an apartment building.



The accident occurred around 10:10 PM last night, and the heavy equipment that struck the apartment wall is about 40 meters long and weighs 70 tons.



Two startled residents were treated at the hospital, and over 150 people were evacuated.



[Kang Hyo/Apartment Resident: "I heard a loud noise twice, it was an extremely loud sound, and it shook as if there was an earthquake."]



As dawn broke, the fire department and the Korea National Railway, which is in charge of the construction, began the dismantling work of the heavy equipment.



However, to prevent a secondary accident, they are first securing it with a large crane, which is taking some time.



Due to the slow dismantling speed, the evacuated residents are still unable to return home.



Authorities plan to investigate the cause of the accident as soon as the work is completed and conduct a thorough safety inspection.



Smoke is rising from a hillside.



Today (Jun. 6) at around 3:40 PM, a fire broke out in a hillside in Soheul-eup, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.



[Witness of the Forest Fire/Voice Altered: "I received a disaster text message and went out. There was smoke, and I could smell burning trees. The wind was strong today, so I was worried and kept watching."]



The forestry authorities dispatched two firefighting helicopters and managed to extinguish the flames in about 1 hour and 20 minutes.



At 1:50 PM today, a fire broke out at a window manufacturing factory in Jeju City, injuring one factory official.



The police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!