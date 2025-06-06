News 9

Trump-Musk feud escalates

입력 2025.06.06 (23:30)

[Anchor]

Has the close relationship between President Trump and Elon Musk reached a breaking point?

The two have publicly clashed.

The dispute, which started over differing opinions on President Trump's tax cut bill, has escalated to the point of attacking each other's vulnerabilities.

Our correspondent Park Il-jung reports from New York.

[Report]

The day before, Musk called President Trump's tax cut bill disgusting.

The next morning, he continued his attack by bringing up Trump's statements from over a decade ago advocating for balanced budgets.

Ultimately, President Trump also reacted strongly.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem. And he only developed a problem when he found out that we were going to cut the EV mandate."]

He suggested that Musk was likely unhappy about the withdrawal of the nomination for the NASA administrator he wanted.

Trump claimed that Musk's attacks on the bill were not due to the increase in government debt but rather personal interests.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I am very disappointed in Elon. I helped Elon a lot."]

Musk did not remain silent.

He stated that he had never seen the bill and countered that Trump had praised the nominated NASA administrator.

He also mentioned that if the spending increases in the bill were removed, the cuts to electric vehicle subsidies would not matter.

In response, Trump threatened that Musk was crazy and would end government subsidies and contracts.

Musk eventually shared a video of Trump partying with the late billionaire Epstein, who was imprisoned for sexual crimes.

He also stated that he would immediately withdraw the Dragon spacecraft, essential for America's space program, and agreed to a post suggesting Trump's impeachment.

The public clash between the two has caused Tesla's stock to plummet, resulting in an estimated loss of about 46 trillion won for Musk in just one day.

However, Musk continues his attacks on the bill.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.

