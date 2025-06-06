Possibility of first typhoon next week

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Jun. 6), the weather was quite hot.



The maximum temperature on the east coast reached around 34 degrees, indicating that summer heat has already arrived.



The heat will continue into the weekend, and next week, humidity is expected to rise, with the possibility of the first typhoon of the year occurring.



This is a report from meteorological specialist Shin Bang-sil.



[Report]



The early heat has made the beaches crowded like midsummer.



People are dipping their feet in the cool water and shielding themselves from the scorching sun with umbrellas.



[Song Young-heung/Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province: "It's early June, but the weather is so hot that my family and I came out to enjoy the sea breeze."]



This morning, the lowest temperature in Gangneung was 24.8 degrees, close to a tropical night, and the maximum temperature during the day soared to around 34 degrees, especially along the east coast.



A warm southwesterly wind has pushed temperatures up to 10 degrees above the average.



The heat around 30 degrees will continue into the weekend, and starting next week, humidity will increase, making it feel muggy.



This is because the North Pacific high-pressure system, which had been lingering over the sea east of Japan, is temporarily expanding westward, bringing in hot and humid winds.



There are also been a new variable to next week's weather.



There is a possibility of a tropical low pressure area, which is a precursor to a typhoon, forming in the sea near the Philippines.



If it develops into a typhoon, the first typhoon will be named 'Wutip', marking the latest first typhoon since 2016 when news of the first typhoon was reported in July.



[Kang Nam-young/Professor, Department of Geography, Kyungpook National University: "When the sea is warm and there is a lot of evaporation of water vapor, it can actually inhibit the formation of typhoons. However, even if the number of typhoons decreases, they tend to develop much stronger and faster..."]



While there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the formation and path of the tropical low pressure area, the meteorological agency predicts that it could bring heavy rain next week due to the influx of hot water vapor.



This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.



