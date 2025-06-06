News 9

NK reports destroyer relaunch

입력 2025.06.06 (23:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday(June 5), we exclusively reported on the refloating of a North Korean destroyer that had an accident during its launch ceremony last month.

Well, North Korean media reported on the news of the destroyer's launch immediately today (June 6).

They are quickly disclosing everything from the accident to the repair process.

Reporter Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

The North Korean destroyer that ran aground during the launch ceremony is now upright and floating on the water.

Following KBS's report on the repair status of the destroyer, a U.S. media outlet specializing in North Korea also released satellite images confirming the ship was afloat.

Seemingly aware of domestic and international interest, North Korean media reported today on the recovery status of the destroyer.

[Korean Central TV: "After restoring the ship's balance in early June, we safely re-launched the ship by the afternoon of the 5th and moored it at the dock."]

They reported that after a re-examination by a group of experts, they will begin detailed recovery work, which is expected to take 7 to 10 days.

They are quickly disclosing the repair status following the news of the launch ceremony accident.

This indicates that North Korea, which is focusing on modernizing its conventional forces, has a particular interest in destroyers, which are key to naval modernization.

Chairman Kim Jong-un has instructed that restoration be completed by the end of this month before the Workers' Party plenary meeting.

This is also an opportunity for Kim to showcase his leadership both domestically and internationally.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor/Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam University: "By demonstrating the capability to quickly restore the defect, it can also be seen as a way to showcase reliability in the military sector and in relation to strategic weapons both domestically and internationally."]

As North Korea strengthens its military capabilities with Russian support, attention is focused on what military message it may send ahead of the National Assembly plenary meeting, which will be held shortly after the launch of our new government.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NK reports destroyer relaunch
    • 입력 2025-06-06 23:51:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday(June 5), we exclusively reported on the refloating of a North Korean destroyer that had an accident during its launch ceremony last month.

Well, North Korean media reported on the news of the destroyer's launch immediately today (June 6).

They are quickly disclosing everything from the accident to the repair process.

Reporter Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

The North Korean destroyer that ran aground during the launch ceremony is now upright and floating on the water.

Following KBS's report on the repair status of the destroyer, a U.S. media outlet specializing in North Korea also released satellite images confirming the ship was afloat.

Seemingly aware of domestic and international interest, North Korean media reported today on the recovery status of the destroyer.

[Korean Central TV: "After restoring the ship's balance in early June, we safely re-launched the ship by the afternoon of the 5th and moored it at the dock."]

They reported that after a re-examination by a group of experts, they will begin detailed recovery work, which is expected to take 7 to 10 days.

They are quickly disclosing the repair status following the news of the launch ceremony accident.

This indicates that North Korea, which is focusing on modernizing its conventional forces, has a particular interest in destroyers, which are key to naval modernization.

Chairman Kim Jong-un has instructed that restoration be completed by the end of this month before the Workers' Party plenary meeting.

This is also an opportunity for Kim to showcase his leadership both domestically and internationally.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor/Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam University: "By demonstrating the capability to quickly restore the defect, it can also be seen as a way to showcase reliability in the military sector and in relation to strategic weapons both domestically and internationally."]

As North Korea strengthens its military capabilities with Russian support, attention is focused on what military message it may send ahead of the National Assembly plenary meeting, which will be held shortly after the launch of our new government.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 한미정상 첫 통화 “관세협의 조속 노력…이른시일 내 만나기로”

[속보] 한미정상 첫 통화 “관세협의 조속 노력…이른시일 내 만나기로”
이 대통령, 현충일 추념사 “특별한 희생엔 특별한 <br>보상”

이 대통령, 현충일 추념사 “특별한 희생엔 특별한 보상”
집권 여당 첫 원내사령탑은? 3선 김병기·4선 서영교 2파전

집권 여당 첫 원내사령탑은? 3선 김병기·4선 서영교 2파전
국민의힘, 연일 책임론 공방에 당권 다툼 내홍

국민의힘, 연일 책임론 공방에 당권 다툼 내홍
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.