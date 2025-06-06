NK reports destroyer relaunch

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday(June 5), we exclusively reported on the refloating of a North Korean destroyer that had an accident during its launch ceremony last month.



Well, North Korean media reported on the news of the destroyer's launch immediately today (June 6).



They are quickly disclosing everything from the accident to the repair process.



Reporter Yoon Jin reports.



[Report]



The North Korean destroyer that ran aground during the launch ceremony is now upright and floating on the water.



Following KBS's report on the repair status of the destroyer, a U.S. media outlet specializing in North Korea also released satellite images confirming the ship was afloat.



Seemingly aware of domestic and international interest, North Korean media reported today on the recovery status of the destroyer.



[Korean Central TV: "After restoring the ship's balance in early June, we safely re-launched the ship by the afternoon of the 5th and moored it at the dock."]



They reported that after a re-examination by a group of experts, they will begin detailed recovery work, which is expected to take 7 to 10 days.



They are quickly disclosing the repair status following the news of the launch ceremony accident.



This indicates that North Korea, which is focusing on modernizing its conventional forces, has a particular interest in destroyers, which are key to naval modernization.



Chairman Kim Jong-un has instructed that restoration be completed by the end of this month before the Workers' Party plenary meeting.



This is also an opportunity for Kim to showcase his leadership both domestically and internationally.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor/Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam University: "By demonstrating the capability to quickly restore the defect, it can also be seen as a way to showcase reliability in the military sector and in relation to strategic weapons both domestically and internationally."]



As North Korea strengthens its military capabilities with Russian support, attention is focused on what military message it may send ahead of the National Assembly plenary meeting, which will be held shortly after the launch of our new government.



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.



