Trump, Xi hold long-awaited call

[Anchor]



There was a lengthy phone coversation between the leaders of the United States and China, which have been clashing over various issues.



First, they agreed to resume the stalled trade negotiations.



The two leaders are showing a willingness to mend their conflicts, even extending invitations to each other.



This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump and President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for 90 minutes.



The core of the conversation was the trade negotiations between the two countries, which have seen little progress even after a truce in the tariff war.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We had a very good talk. And we've straightened out any complexity."]



The U.S. complaint was that China continues to restrict rare earth exports, but Trump suggested that there was a satisfactory agreement reached during this call.



He also announced that negotiations between the working-level teams of both countries would soon resume.



President Trump further revealed that President Xi invited him to China, and he also invited Xi to the United States.



China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on the leaders' call, stating that Xi requested the U.S. to "revoke negative measures against China."



In particular, it was noted that President Trump said Chinese students are welcome to study in the U.S., raising expectations for a change in the policy restricting Chinese international students.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Chinese students are coming. No problem. It's our honor to have them, frankly."]



China also announced that there was a discussion about Taiwan.



However, the U.S. did not release any related details.



This phone call is expected to pave the way for easing U.S.-China trade tensions.



However, analysts suggest that the potential for conflict remains, as clashes could occur at any time during the follow-up negotiation process.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



