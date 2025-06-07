Seoul housing prices rise for 18th week

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Apartment prices in Seoul have been continuously rising for several months.



This marks the 18th consecutive week.



Can the real estate policies of the new government change this trend?



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.



[Report]



This is a redevelopment apartment complex in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.



There are no listings for large units under 10 billion won, and the prices are whatever the sellers ask.



[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Gangnam-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "People are just buying with hopes of redevelopment, so this is setting new record prices."]



These transactions are continuously driving up housing prices in Seoul.



Apartment prices in Seoul have continued to rise for 18 consecutive weeks.



Last month, the weekly increase in prices grew larger.



The price increase was largely influenced by rising apartment prices in the Gangnam area, including Songpa, Seocho, and Gangnam districts.



The average housing price in Seoul also surpassed 1 billion won for the first time last month, with the average apartment price in Gangnam at 1.675 billion won and in Gangbuk at 977 million won, widening the gap to an all-time high.



Can the trend of focusing on 'one solid property' be broken?



For now, the transaction volume of apartments in Seoul peaked at 10,000 cases in March and has now decreased to half that level.



[Mr. B/Real estate agent in Gangnam-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "With the change in government, many people are selling at reasonable prices, and there are also many who are waiting and watching."]



The new government's real estate policy is the biggest variable.



President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to increase housing supply to stabilize prices, but he has not disclosed the scale of the supply.



Until the policy outlines are revealed, the upward trend may continue while people remain cautious.



[May 19: "According to the principle of supply and demand, if there is a supply shortage, we will increase the supply..."]



The number of apartments scheduled for occupancy in Seoul next year is expected to be around 24,000 units, which is half of this year's amount.



The supply shortage still has the potential to support price increases.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



