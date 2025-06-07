China fails to qualify for World Cup

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While our country has achieved the remarkable feat of qualifying for the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time, China has become the first to be eliminated from Group C.



Despite the expansion of the number of spots by FIFA, China has failed to qualify for the World Cup for the sixth consecutive time.



Lee Seong-hoon. reports



[Report]



China, facing elimination, set out for the away match in Indonesia with a sense of desperation.



A victory was essential, but the feared situation occurred at the end of the first half.



A Chinese player harshly fouled an Indonesian attacker, and after a VAR review, a penalty kick was awarded.



China conceded a penalty goal to Indonesia's Romeny and subsequently lost 1-0 after a lackluster performance.



[Commentary: "In the enthusiastic atmosphere of Jakarta, China could not muster any strength. This is the moment when the dream of the continent is shattered."]



With a record of 2 wins and 7 losses, China was the first to be eliminated from Group C.



Although the number of participating countries has increased to 48, and Asia's allocation has expanded by four spots, China has once again failed to cross the threshold.



Despite FIFA's expansion of spots considering China's population of 1.4 billion, China has been thwarted in its attempt to qualify for the World Cup for the sixth consecutive time.



Chinese media expressed disappointment, asking if they have to wait another four years and where the rise of football has gone.



In contrast, Jordan and Uzbekistan celebrated their first-ever qualification for the World Cup.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



