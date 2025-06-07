News 9

Opera ‘Meredith’ honors Korean War

입력 2025.06.07 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On the occasion of Memorial Day, a special opera performance is reaching out to the audience.

The story of the refugee rescue operation during the Hungnam evacuation operation in the Korean War is being staged.

Let's meet that miraculous moment together.

This is Kim Sang-hyeop reporting.

[Report]

On December 23, 1950, as UN forces were in a dire situation as they conducted an urgent withdrawal operation under pressure from the Chinese army.

[“Hurry up, hurry up, we need to escape quickly!”]

The only escape route for the refugees was the Hungnam dock.

However, there was only one cargo ship left that could carry 60 people.

[“Throw all the cargo and military supplies overboard immediately and let the refugees board!”]

At that moment of despair, a miracle occurred.

They began to throw military supplies into the sea and started boarding 14,000 refugees.

[Ha Do-gwon/playing Captain LaRue: “Captain LaRue's ship, the Meredith, helped the people escape, and those people worked hard to survive. I believe that's why we are here today, so this project is very important to pass on to future generations or young people…”]

The miracle was born from the compassion for humanity that blossomed amid the horrors of war.

[“In the trials of harsh war.”]

To vividly convey this miraculous moment, the opera broke away from its traditional structure, separating acting and music.

[Park Ho-san/playing Yoon Bong-sik: “Every time I read the script, I understand how it will progress and how my role should be played, and I think of it as a new challenge…”]

In particular, to capture the true meaning of the Korean War, the narrative of the production was carefully crafted through a thorough verification process, including direct interviews with survivors involved in the evacuation operation at the time.

This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opera ‘Meredith’ honors Korean War
    • 입력 2025-06-07 00:55:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

On the occasion of Memorial Day, a special opera performance is reaching out to the audience.

The story of the refugee rescue operation during the Hungnam evacuation operation in the Korean War is being staged.

Let's meet that miraculous moment together.

This is Kim Sang-hyeop reporting.

[Report]

On December 23, 1950, as UN forces were in a dire situation as they conducted an urgent withdrawal operation under pressure from the Chinese army.

[“Hurry up, hurry up, we need to escape quickly!”]

The only escape route for the refugees was the Hungnam dock.

However, there was only one cargo ship left that could carry 60 people.

[“Throw all the cargo and military supplies overboard immediately and let the refugees board!”]

At that moment of despair, a miracle occurred.

They began to throw military supplies into the sea and started boarding 14,000 refugees.

[Ha Do-gwon/playing Captain LaRue: “Captain LaRue's ship, the Meredith, helped the people escape, and those people worked hard to survive. I believe that's why we are here today, so this project is very important to pass on to future generations or young people…”]

The miracle was born from the compassion for humanity that blossomed amid the horrors of war.

[“In the trials of harsh war.”]

To vividly convey this miraculous moment, the opera broke away from its traditional structure, separating acting and music.

[Park Ho-san/playing Yoon Bong-sik: “Every time I read the script, I understand how it will progress and how my role should be played, and I think of it as a new challenge…”]

In particular, to capture the true meaning of the Korean War, the narrative of the production was carefully crafted through a thorough verification process, including direct interviews with survivors involved in the evacuation operation at the time.

This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미정상 첫 통화 “관세협의 조속 노력…이른시일 내 만나기로”

한미정상 첫 통화 “관세협의 조속 노력…이른시일 내 만나기로”
이 대통령, 현충일 추념사 “특별한 희생엔 특별한 <br>보상”

이 대통령, 현충일 추념사 “특별한 희생엔 특별한 보상”
집권 여당 첫 원내사령탑은? 3선 김병기·4선 서영교 2파전

집권 여당 첫 원내사령탑은? 3선 김병기·4선 서영교 2파전
국민의힘, 연일 책임론 공방에 당권 다툼 내홍

국민의힘, 연일 책임론 공방에 당권 다툼 내홍
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.