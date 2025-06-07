Opera ‘Meredith’ honors Korean War

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the occasion of Memorial Day, a special opera performance is reaching out to the audience.



The story of the refugee rescue operation during the Hungnam evacuation operation in the Korean War is being staged.



Let's meet that miraculous moment together.



This is Kim Sang-hyeop reporting.



[Report]



On December 23, 1950, as UN forces were in a dire situation as they conducted an urgent withdrawal operation under pressure from the Chinese army.



[“Hurry up, hurry up, we need to escape quickly!”]



The only escape route for the refugees was the Hungnam dock.



However, there was only one cargo ship left that could carry 60 people.



[“Throw all the cargo and military supplies overboard immediately and let the refugees board!”]



At that moment of despair, a miracle occurred.



They began to throw military supplies into the sea and started boarding 14,000 refugees.



[Ha Do-gwon/playing Captain LaRue: “ Captain LaRue's ship, the Meredith, helped the people escape, and those people worked hard to survive. I believe that's why we are here today , so this project is very important to pass on to future generations or young people…”]



The miracle was born from the compassion for humanity that blossomed amid the horrors of war.



[“In the trials of harsh war.”]



To vividly convey this miraculous moment, the opera broke away from its traditional structure, separating acting and music.



[Park Ho-san/playing Yoon Bong-sik: “Every time I read the script, I understand how it will progress and how my role should be played, and I think of it as a new challenge…”]



In particular, to capture the true meaning of the Korean War, the narrative of the production was carefully crafted through a thorough verification process, including direct interviews with survivors involved in the evacuation operation at the time.



This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.



