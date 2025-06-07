News 9

Ballparks sell out for Memorial Day

[Anchor]

On this Memorial Day, all five stadiums for professional baseball were sold out.

The last-placed Kiwoom defeated the first-placed LG with a walk-off home run by Song Seong-mun in the 10th inning, achieving their third consecutive win after more than two months.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.

[Report]

In commemoration of Memorial Day, an Air Force formation flight was held over the Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.

General Kim Doo-man, a 98-year-old Korean War veteran pilot and retired four-star general, received applause as he took the mound for the the ceremonial first pitch.

With all five stadiums sold out, the audience paid tribute to the spirits of the fallen heroes with a moment of silence.

A thrilling match unfolded at Gocheok, where the first-placed team faced off against the last-placed team.

Kiwoom was thoroughly shut down by LG's starting pitcher Chirinos until the 7th inning.

However, in the 8th inning, Lee Joo-hyung hit a home run against the new pitcher Kim Jin-seong, tying the game at 1-1.

Then, in the 10th inning, Song Seong-mun hit a thrilling walk-off home run off LG's third pitcher Kim Young-woo.

Last-placed Kiwoom celebrated their third consecutive win after defeating the leading LG for the first time in over two months.

[Song Seong-mun: "I am very happy to be able to give our home fans a victory from the first game of the three-game series against the strong team LG."]

In the 2nd inning, Kim Dae-han hit his first home run of the season, and in the 6th inning, Kim Dong-jun hit the first home run of his professional career. Next batter Yang Eui-ji hit his double-digit home run, making it his 12th consecutive season to do so.

With these three significant home runs, Doosan defeated Lotte, marking their first consecutive win under acting manager Jo Sung-hwan.

KIA won against Hanwha, led by the strong performance of starting pitcher Yoon Young-cheol and a home run from Wisdom.

KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

