Lee, Trump hold first phone call

[Anchor]



Normal diplomacy, which had come to a halt after the martial law and impeachment, has resumed.



On the night of the third day of his presidency, President Lee Jae-myung had his first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.



In addition to the major issue of tariffs, their political journeys and golf skills were also topics of conversation.



We have the first report from reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on the night of his third day in office.



First, President Trump congratulated him on his election victory, and President Lee expressed his gratitude while emphasizing the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance, according to the presidential office.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The two presidents highly praised each other's leadership and agreed to work together to further develop the Korea-U.S. alliance."]



Regarding the major issue of tariff negotiations, the presidential office stated that both countries agreed to work towards a satisfactory agreement as soon as possible.



It was also reported that the two leaders agreed to work to encourage a tangible outcome from working-level negotiations.



The call lasted for 20 minutes, which the presidential office explained was not a short time for an inauguration congratulatory call.



The call fostered a friendly atmosphere between the two leaders and successfully confirmed their mutual rapport.



The two leaders shared their experiences of assassination threats and empathized with each other's difficulties, and they also introduced their golf skills, agreeing to have a round for the alliance.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "They shared anecdotes, like receiving a red hat with 'MAGA' engraved on it as gifts from an acquaintance, and discussed their political journeys and golf skills, creating a friendly atmosphere."]



President Trump requested President Lee to visit the United States, and the presidential office stated that both leaders agreed to meet as soon as possible.



With this call, President Lee has kicked off his diplomatic activities and plans to hold phone calls with the leaders of major countries, including Japan and China, in due course.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



