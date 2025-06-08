News 9

Tug-of-war trade negotiations

[Anchor]

The first test of the trade strategy of the Lee Jae-myung government is the tariff negotiations between South Korea and the United States.

With the expiration of the United States' reciprocal tariffs exemption on the 8th of next month, a fierce tug-of-war between the two sides is expected.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa reports on the outlook for the new government's tariff negotiations.

[Report]

The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration fall largely into two categories.

Item tariffs on automobiles and steel products.

In addition, a 10% basic tariff and a 15% differential tariff will be added starting from the 9th of next month.

South Korea and the U.S. are continuing discussions with the aim of concluding the tariff negotiations before then.

The government's goal is to eliminate all tariffs.

Starting with the '2+2 trade consultation', they have been continuing working-level discussions, focusing on setting negotiation agendas and understanding U.S. demands.

Major decision-making has been postponed until after the new government took office.

[Choi Sang-mok/Former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs/April]: "We explained to the U.S. about South Korea's political schedules and various considerations..."

During their first phone call yesterday, the leaders of the two countries reached an agreement on prompt tariff negotiations.

The real tug-of-war negotiations begin now.

[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research at Hyundai Research Institute]: "Phone calls between the leaders can speed up (the negotiations) and widen the scope for compromise..."

However, with only a month left, there is insufficient time to appoint a minister-level person to lead the new negotiation team and to devise a strategy.

During the second round of trade talks last month, the U.S. demanded the elimination of non-tariff barriers, including allowing the import of beef aged over 30 months and permitting the export of Google's detailed maps.

Political judgment is also needed on what concessions to make and to what extent.

[Heo Yoon/Professor at Sogang University Graduate School of International Studies]: "(Negotiation agendas) require a process where stakeholders adjust, persuade, and consult with each other."

Therefore, there is a possibility that the government may request the U.S. to postpone mutual tariff imposition once more after the deadline on the 8th of next month.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

