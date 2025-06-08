News 9

Fire outbreaks over holiday

[Anchor]

It was a day filled with reports of fires from various places.

From apartment fires to factory blazes, reporter Lee Won-hee has compiled the details.

[Report]

The fourth floor of an apartment was engulfed in flames.

Smoke is billowing out of the windows.

[“It’s already melted up there. (The fire started on the balcony.)”]

The fire broke out around 8:50 AM today (Jun. 7).

[Evacuated Resident: “I heard the sound of fire trucks, so I went out and saw the fire raging. The smoke was coming in from the neighboring building, so I evacuated to the first floor.”]

After 1 hour and 20 minutes, the fire was extinguished, and about 40 residents evacuated, fortunately with no casualties.

Around 3 PM today, a fire broke out at a metal plating factory in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

[Witness: “I smelled something burning, so I checked to see if someone was burning something at a nearby park, but there was a big fire in the back. There were also sounds like explosions.”]

The large flames were brought under control after about 1 hour and 20 minutes, and there were no injuries.

As a lot of smoke was billowing out, Yeongdeungpo-gu sent a message advising caution for vehicles passing through the area.

Around 1:10 PM, a fire broke out in a warehouse at a factory in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.

[Park Jong-cheol/Witness: “There was an explosion sound. The black smoke, you know, it’s different from regular smoke. It’s from a fire.”]

The fire authorities brought the large flames under control after about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

There were no injuries, but traffic congestion occurred at one point due to the smoke.

The police and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fires.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

