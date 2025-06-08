President Lee to attend G7 summit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee will make his first multilateral debut less than two weeks after taking office.



The G7 summit will be held in Canada on the 15th.



There is a possibility of his first face-to-face meeting with President Trump at this event.



Son Seo-young reports.



[Report]



The G7 summit is taking place less than two weeks after President Lee Jae-myung's inauguration.



The presidential office has been preparing for his attendance, and today it officially announced that President Lee will attend.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "President Lee Jae-myung has been invited to the G7 summit and will be attending."]



Although the preparations are tight, it is interpreted that the urgent need to restore diplomacy, which was halted due to the emergency martial law situation, has taken precedence.



This signifies that President Lee will meet with leaders of major countries immediately after his inauguration to announce the normalization of South Korea.



It is also a quick opportunity to meet with U.S. President Trump, with a possibility of a South Korea-U.S. summit.



A presidential office official stated that the meeting between the South Korean and U.S. leaders is an area of great interest for many people, and added, "We can respond that we are preparing properly," keeping all possibilities open.



Some speculate that after the G7 summit in Canada, President Lee may head to the U.S. for a one-on-one South Korea-U.S. summit.



The G7 summit is expected to be the first stage to confirm how President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy will be implemented.



Amid U.S.-China tensions, there is a possibility of a trend among G7 countries to contain China, and there is interest in what message President Lee will convey considering future relations with China.



There may also be a South Korea-Japan or South Korea-U.S.-Japan meeting, and it is expected that we will get a glimpse of how President Lee, who emphasizes national interest-centered diplomacy, will initiate the South Korea-Japan relationship.



President Lee has not yet decided whether to attend the NATO summit in the Netherlands at the end of this month.



KBS News, Son Seo-young.



