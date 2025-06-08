News 9

President Lee to attend G7 summit

입력 2025.06.08 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee will make his first multilateral debut less than two weeks after taking office.

The G7 summit will be held in Canada on the 15th.

There is a possibility of his first face-to-face meeting with President Trump at this event.

Son Seo-young reports.

[Report]

The G7 summit is taking place less than two weeks after President Lee Jae-myung's inauguration.

The presidential office has been preparing for his attendance, and today it officially announced that President Lee will attend.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "President Lee Jae-myung has been invited to the G7 summit and will be attending."]

Although the preparations are tight, it is interpreted that the urgent need to restore diplomacy, which was halted due to the emergency martial law situation, has taken precedence.

This signifies that President Lee will meet with leaders of major countries immediately after his inauguration to announce the normalization of South Korea.

It is also a quick opportunity to meet with U.S. President Trump, with a possibility of a South Korea-U.S. summit.

A presidential office official stated that the meeting between the South Korean and U.S. leaders is an area of great interest for many people, and added, "We can respond that we are preparing properly," keeping all possibilities open.

Some speculate that after the G7 summit in Canada, President Lee may head to the U.S. for a one-on-one South Korea-U.S. summit.

The G7 summit is expected to be the first stage to confirm how President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy will be implemented.

Amid U.S.-China tensions, there is a possibility of a trend among G7 countries to contain China, and there is interest in what message President Lee will convey considering future relations with China.

There may also be a South Korea-Japan or South Korea-U.S.-Japan meeting, and it is expected that we will get a glimpse of how President Lee, who emphasizes national interest-centered diplomacy, will initiate the South Korea-Japan relationship.

President Lee has not yet decided whether to attend the NATO summit in the Netherlands at the end of this month.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Lee to attend G7 summit
    • 입력 2025-06-08 00:27:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee will make his first multilateral debut less than two weeks after taking office.

The G7 summit will be held in Canada on the 15th.

There is a possibility of his first face-to-face meeting with President Trump at this event.

Son Seo-young reports.

[Report]

The G7 summit is taking place less than two weeks after President Lee Jae-myung's inauguration.

The presidential office has been preparing for his attendance, and today it officially announced that President Lee will attend.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "President Lee Jae-myung has been invited to the G7 summit and will be attending."]

Although the preparations are tight, it is interpreted that the urgent need to restore diplomacy, which was halted due to the emergency martial law situation, has taken precedence.

This signifies that President Lee will meet with leaders of major countries immediately after his inauguration to announce the normalization of South Korea.

It is also a quick opportunity to meet with U.S. President Trump, with a possibility of a South Korea-U.S. summit.

A presidential office official stated that the meeting between the South Korean and U.S. leaders is an area of great interest for many people, and added, "We can respond that we are preparing properly," keeping all possibilities open.

Some speculate that after the G7 summit in Canada, President Lee may head to the U.S. for a one-on-one South Korea-U.S. summit.

The G7 summit is expected to be the first stage to confirm how President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy will be implemented.

Amid U.S.-China tensions, there is a possibility of a trend among G7 countries to contain China, and there is interest in what message President Lee will convey considering future relations with China.

There may also be a South Korea-Japan or South Korea-U.S.-Japan meeting, and it is expected that we will get a glimpse of how President Lee, who emphasizes national interest-centered diplomacy, will initiate the South Korea-Japan relationship.

President Lee has not yet decided whether to attend the NATO summit in the Netherlands at the end of this month.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 정상 첫 통화…“돈독한 분위기, 친밀감 확인”

한미 정상 첫 통화…“돈독한 분위기, 친밀감 확인”
이 대통령 G7 정상회의 참석…정상외교 무대 데뷔전

이 대통령 G7 정상회의 참석…정상외교 무대 데뷔전
결혼중개앱에서 만나 부업 소개? …‘로맨스 스캠’ 주의

결혼중개앱에서 만나 부업 소개? …‘로맨스 스캠’ 주의
이제 치킨값도 동네마다 달라? …배달앱 전용 가격제 확산

이제 치킨값도 동네마다 달라? …배달앱 전용 가격제 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.