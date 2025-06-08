Cheong Wa Dae to reclaim its role

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On a sunny Memorial Day holiday, a long line formed at the entrance of Cheong Wa Dae.



The thought that this might be the last chance to tour Cheong Wa Dae drew many visitors.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye met with them directly.



[Report]



Visitors continuously make their way toward the grand main building of Cheong Wa Dae.



After passing the main gate, on the right side is the Nokjiwon Garden....



People strike a pose in front of the towering trees.



Standing in the very office they’ve often seen on the news, in the moment, people likely feel as if they themselves are the president.



With less than an hour left until the entrance closes, the thought that this may be the last time to visit makes it difficult for visitors to leave.



[Park Chae-hyun & Choi So-young/Changwon, Gyeongnam: "I found the shape of the chandelier really fascinating. (I was really happy to see scenes that I have only see in movies with my own eyes.)"]



Last month, the number of visitors to Cheong Wa Dae reached about 420,000, double that of the same period last year.



This increase occurred following discussions that emerged ahead of the presidential election regarding the potential relocation of the presidential office.



[Oh Tae-kwon/ Gwangju: "They said the Cheong Wa Dae opening would close in a few days, so I told my niece to try reserving a tour."



After just over three years of being open to the public, nearly 8 million visitors have come, leading to some concerns about security.



[Yoo Jun-hyuk/Sungnam, Gyeonggi: "It seems to be well-known abroad, so whether to relocate back here again is something that needs deep consideration."]



The Presidential Secretariat will establish a new management secretary to oversee the relocation of Cheong Wa Dea and will begin preparations soon.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!