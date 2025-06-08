Immigration crackdown unnerves Koreans

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The downtown area of Los Angeles, where many Koreans live, has literally become a battlefield.



A sudden immigration enforcement operation began in broad daylight, involving a large-scale crackdown with military equipment mobilized.



This is Yang Min-hyo reporting.



[Report]



At a clothing company in Los Angeles, combat trucks arrived in droves, and armed agents blocked access.



As protesters gathered, they even fired warning shots.



On the morning of the 6th local time, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants.



In this operation, which raided at least three locations in LA, a clothing company operated by a Korean was also targeted.



It is located in an area with a high number of illegal immigrants from South America.



Social media videos captured people being taken away in trucks marked with the FBI logo.



More than 40 people were arrested on charges of submitting false documents or aiding illegal immigrants.



[Angelica Salas/Executive Director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles: "Our community is under attack and are being terrorized. These are fathers; these are mothers."]



It has not been confirmed whether any Koreans were among those arrested, but the Korean American Association of Los Angeles strongly condemned the operation, stating that it caused significant damage to businesses due to its unilateral enforcement without following proper procedures.



As the Trump administration pressures the immigration agency to arrest 3,000 people a day, large-scale arrests conducted like military operations are spreading anxiety and confusion within the Korean community.



This is KBS News Yang Min-hyo.



