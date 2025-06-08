News 9

Delivery apps drive dual pricing

[Anchor]

Seasoned or original. This is a common dilemma we face when ordering chicken. However, there’s something else to consider.

Even within the same franchise, prices can vary by neighborhood.

What’s going on? Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has investigated.

[Report]

The price of fried chicken from a franchise chicken company.

Through a search on a delivery app, one place listed it for 21,000 won, while another had it for 23,000 won.

That’s a difference of 2,000 won.

[Mr. A/Franchise Chicken Franchise Owner/Voice Altered: "They take more than 6,000 won in delivery fees and commission. We decided to come up with measures to at least cover half of what the delivery app takes."]

Starting this month, the company has allowed franchisees to set their own prices.

Due to growing complaints from franchise owners about delivery app fees and delivery costs, the company explained that it could no longer recommend that the prices be kept te same.

[Mr. B/Franchise Chicken Franchise Owner/Voice Altered: "If I sell through the (delivery) app, there’s really nothing left for me. Sometimes the profit margin is zero. If I sell at 20,000 won, you can assume the (delivery) app takes more than half of it."]

This so-called dual pricing system, where different prices are applied on delivery apps, is spreading beyond just fried chicken to various franchise businesses, including fast food.

From the consumer's perspective, this is essentially the same as a price increase.

Moreover, now that prices can now differ by franchise location, consumers have to compare prices at each branch.

[Jo Kwang-taek & Lee Kang-ji/Chungnam Cheonan: "I ordered without knowing, but later found out that the store next to me might have been cheaper. If I realize later that I paid more, I don't think I would feel very good about it."]

[Kim Min-young/Seoul Gangseo District: "From the customer's perspective, we have to bear all the costs anyway, so I hope that after various options are considered before prices are raised."]

There is also criticism that franchise headquarters are shifting the burden of price increases onto individual franchise owners.

This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.

