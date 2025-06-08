News 9

Scams on marriage matchmaking apps

[Anchor]

Perhaps this is why there is the saying that there's no one to trust.

Marriage matchmaking apps, which were supposed to help people find their soulmates, have become hotbeds of various scams.

Shin Ji-soo brings the K-report on the situation.

[Report]

Mr. A, in his 30s, is a user of a marriage matchmaking app.

He connected with a woman and built a rapport, keeping in touch for over two weeks.

Then, this woman suddenly suggested a side job.

Thinking he could gain her favor and earn some pocket money, he started the job.

The method involved ordering items to a specified address on an internet site to receive a commission.

But at some point, he stopped receiving even the principal amount, let alone the commission.

When he asked for his principal to be returned, he was told to send more money under the pretext of taxes.

This led to additional transfers, and ultimately, he suffered a loss of 200 million won.

The trading site was also fake.

[Mr. A/Victim of Fraud/Voice Altered: "After going through the process of building emotions, it wasn't easy to have doubts."]

The police have launched a forced investigation, including suspending the suspect's social media accounts.

There have also been ongoing cases of photo theft.

This female beauty model in her 30s received a message from a man a few months ago asking if she was the one in the photos.

Someone had taken her pictures to create a fake account on a marriage matchmaking app.

[Photo Theft Victim: "Someone scraped all my photos and created a persona (a fictional character) to approach me through the marriage app."]

When building trust and affection through an app in a non-face-to-face situation, one should raise doubts when monetary transactions are requested.

[Lee Yoon-ho/Emeritus Professor, Department of Police Administration, Dongguk University: "They probably know that when it’s through a marriage brokerage or something like that, people are less likely to be suspicious. When they suggest making an investment, it's easier to gain trust."]

Last year, there were over 1,200 reported cases of 'romance scams' or fraud under the guise of dating.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

