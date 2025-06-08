‘Gaokao’ test-takers decline in China

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Have you heard of the 'Gaokao'?



It is the Chinese college entrance exam, similar to Korea's 'Suneung'.



Competition for college admissions is fierce in any country, but China's 1.4 billion population makes it particularly notorious. This year, there is news that the number of test takers has decreased for the first time in eight years.



Beijing correspondent Kim Min-jung has investigated the details.



[Report]



As the bus carrying the students arrives, the cheering squad vigorously waves red flags.



Students touch the license plate with the number 985, symbolizing prestigious universities, wishing for high scores, while teachers present sunflowers to convey the meaning of passing.



[Zheng Shuai/Gaokao test taker in China: "I'm really nervous. I think this is the most nerve-wracking moment of my life."]



China's college entrance exam, Gaokao, started today.



The number of test takers is 13.35 million, marking the first decrease in eight years.



This is attributed to a decline in the school-age population, as well as a surge in studying abroad.



More parents are sending their children abroad to avoid the fierce competition for college admissions in China, especially among the wealthy, believing it will also be advantageous for employment.



In 2019, the number of international students first surpassed one million, and it has maintained that level even during the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, competition among international students has also intensified, and with fewer job opportunities, it remains difficult to find employment even after studying abroad.



[Returned Chinese international student/SNS video: "It's been 140 days since I returned from studying in the UK, and I still can't find a job. I'm mentally broken. My family tells me to think about how much money was spent on my education every day."]



As of April this year, China's youth unemployment rate has reached 15.8%.



While this is a time filled with students' earnest hopes of getting into a good university, the reality that awaits them is that even graduating from a desired university does not guarantee an easy path to employment.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



