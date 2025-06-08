NC breaks losing streak with HRs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The NC professional baseball team broke their two-game losing streak by hitting two decisive home runs against the league-leading Samsung.



Davidson hit his fourth consecutive home run, and Kim Joo-won also contributed with a homer.



Reporter Park Joo-mi has the story.



[Report]



NC took the lead by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, but Samsung's Diaz, the home run leader, responded with a three-run home run, his 24th of the season, in the bottom of the first.



[Commentary: "If he keeps hitting like this, there's a chance for a a record of 55 home runs!"]



NC allowed three runs in the second inning, quickly losing the lead, but they began to rally in the third inning with Davidson's fourth consecutive home run.



In the fourth inning, against Samsung's Oh Seung-hwan, Kim Joo-won hit a two-run home run, successfully turning the game around.



Against the league-leading Samsung, NC dramatically changed the momentum with two crucial home runs.



In the seventh inning, after allowing another run to Samsung and tying the game, captain Park Min-woo delivered a timely hit.



In a back-and-forth battle of lead changes, NC showcased their batting concentration and defeated Samsung, breaking their losing streak.



Kiwoom's Choi Joo-hwan hit a single in the eighth inning and sprinted to second base.



After being called out, he actively requested a video review, which ultimately overturned the decision.



His clever play to avoid the tag was a brilliant move.



After making a double with his crafty play, Choi Joo-hwan successfully scored, leading Kiwoom to defeat the first-place LG for two consecutive days and extend their winning streak to four games.



This is KBS News, Park Joo-mi.



