10th ‘Battle Lineup’ in Gwangju

[Anchor]



Street dancers from around the world have gathered in Gwangju, the city of light.



Reporter Son Jun-soo has captured the intense excitement of a global dance competition.



[Report]



Amidst dazzling lights and the rhythm set by the audience, two dancers begin their dance battle.



From the energetic waving of arms showcasing the flashy moves of 'waacking' to various dance genres like popping and hip-hop, both domestic and international fans erupt in cheers.



[Yang Ji-hye & San Yu-jung/Taiwanese spectators: "The dancers are doing so well, and it's very moving. You can really feel their passion..."]



The street dance competition 'Battle Lineup in Gwangju' saw 1,200 dancers participate, making it the largest event of its kind in the country.



Street dancers active on the world stage and general participants decorated the stage together, proving the high popularity of 'K-dance'.



[Kim Si-eun & Oh Ji-won/Competition participants: "I've wanted to participate since last year, and now I have the chance to perform with the people I like, but since it's before the performance, I'm really nervous right now."]



Originally started to nurture local dance talents, 'Battle Lineup in Gwangju' is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and has established itself as a major dance festival in the country.



[Shin Seung-hoon/Representative of 'Bitgoeul Dancers': "It's not just an event that ends with a single competition, but a gathering where many people can come, relax, and enjoy."]



The hot stage of 'Battle Lineup in Gwangju' is scheduled to be broadcast on KBS 1TV on the 28th of this month and the 5th of next month.



This is KBS News, Son Jun-soo.



