Struggles of Euljiro fire victims

입력 2025.06.08 (03:51)

[Anchor]

The damages of the large fire that lasted over 12 hours are vivid and deep.

This is the story of the Euljiro fire, a place where development and neglect coexist in Seoul.

Reporter Kim Seong-soo has heard the stories of residents who lost their livelihoods amid ongoing redevelopment.

[Report]

On the 28th of last month, flames erupted in the 'Euljiro redevelopment area' promoted by the Seoul city government, burning down 48 small businesses.

The place where the fire swept through.

The collapsed stores are unrecognizable.

Materials and equipment have been buried under the building debris for over a week.

Mr. Kim Tae-myung has been running a bolt supply company in Euljiro for 30 years.

Due to the fire investigation, he can't even approach the store.

["Do you see the yellow box? That one didn't burn..."]

The products he was supposed to deliver were burned, resulting in losses amounting to hundreds of millions of won.

[Kim Tae-myung/Bolt supply owner "There was honestly about 150 million won worth of goods piled up to be delivered, and now there's not even a single 1-won coin left..."]

Since this area was under redevelopment, the anxiety among the affected merchants is even greater.

Most are tenants, and they worry that they will be forced to evacuate early without proper negotiations for relocation costs.

[Choi Sang-il/Hardware store owner: "Relocation costs are supposed to cover moving expenses or business loss, but there's nothing to move now. Everything has burned down."]

Merchants who did not have fire insurance will find it difficult to receive proper compensation even if the cause of the fire is identified.

They are worried about their daily livelihoods, unable to even dream of resuming business.

[Han Gang-san/Fire victim: "In an instant, they lost their foundation. If redevelopment was approved, I think there needs to be sufficient management regarding this. There were also more damages due to vacancies..."]

The Seoul city government stated that discussions with merchants and the redevelopment company must come first, and they will mediate if disputes arise.

KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.

