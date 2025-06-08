Gov’t plans to become AI powerhouse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the presidential campaign, President Lee Jae-myung even held an AI semiconductor in his hand to show it directly. At the very top of his growth pledges is, without a doubt, artificial intelligence.



An era of 100 trillion won in AI investment, and with the goal of becoming one of the world’s top three AI powers, the key now will be how the policies are implemented.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.



[Report]



An AI robot that recognizes three-dimensional space, climbs stairs, and even adds hand gestures according to the conversation.



To realize such artificial intelligence, securing GPUs, which are essential for fast information processing, is crucial.



The new government has decided to secure more than 50,000 high-performance GPUs to meet this demand forecast and realize an 'AI basic society'.



[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/May 30t: "Now, we cannot live without AI, artificial intelligence. It must be made available for all citizens to use. It must be applied across all industries."]



In collaboration with businesses and the government, he pledged to invest 100 trillion won over five years to build data centers that are essential for the smooth operation of AI.



This signals a large-scale construction of AI infrastructure, but there are concerns that sufficient resources and international negotiation power will be necessary to secure GPUs.



[Lee Jae-sung/Professor, AI Department, Chung-Ang University: "It is important to ensure that newly released products are stably secured. It is more important that we have the diplomatic power to quickly secure that portion (volume)."]



The government’s organizational structure has also begun to be adjusted accordingly.



The National AI Committee, under the president's direct control, will take on a key coordinating role, and a new position called the 'Chief of AI Future Planning' will also be newly established.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President/yesterday: "We will establish an office of the Chief of AI Future Planning, which will be responsible for growth strategies and future tasks related to becoming one of the top three AI powers , as well as fostering the AI industry..."]



The competition for technological supremacy among AI powerhouses like the United States and China is intensifying.



This is why there is keen interest in the follow-up personnel and specific plans regarding the organizational restructuring announced by the new government.



KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



