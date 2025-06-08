Tottenham dismisses Postecoglou
2025.06.08
Tottenham's manager Postecoglou has been dismissed due to poor league performance, and Son Heung-min has sent a warm farewell message to his mentor.
The club acknowledged the contributions to winning the Europa League but explained that it was in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place as they finished 17th in the league this season, marking two consecutive seasons of poor results.
Currently called up to the national team, Son Heung-min conveyed his farewell to manager Postecoglou via social media.
Son Heung-min posted, "You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career," and added, "You are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever," showing his gratitude.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.