Woo Sang-hyeok wins 6th int’l victory

[Anchor]



High jump star Woo Sang-hyeok continued his winning streak with a sixth consecutive international victory this season at the Diamond League meet in Rome.



He soared to a height of 2.32m, and his gamble paid off.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il reports.



[Report]



In a competition featuring many of the world's top athletes, the contest for victory narrowed down to a showdown between Woo Sang-hyeok and Ukraine's Doroshchuk.



While Woo Sang-hyeok failed to clear the bar set at 2.30m in his first attempt,



Doroshchuk succeeded in his first attempt, putting pressure on Woo Sang-hyuk.



Woo Sang-hyuk decided not to attempt the 2.30m again and raised the bar to 2.32m as a strategic move.



He then leaped gracefully over the bar and raised both arms in triumph.



2.32m was Woo Sang-hyuk's best record of the season.



After that, Doroshchuk failed to clear both 2.32m and 2.34m, securing Woo Sang-hyuk's victory.



Woo Sang-hyuk has now achieved six consecutive victories in international competitions.



He attempted 2.34m without pressure, encouraged by the crowd and even Doroshchuk's support, but was unable to clear it.



Nevertheless, he enjoyed his victory with a big smile.



An Se-young successfully executed a hairpin and push attack against her rival, Japan's Yamaguchi, at the end of the first set.



An Se-young took the first set 21 to 18, gaining the upper hand.



She finished the second set with a powerful smash, advancing to the finals.



An Se-young is challenging to reclaim the title at the Indonesia Open after four years.



At the first-ever held Asian Gymnastics Championships in Korea, Heo Woong won a silver medal in the pommel horse.



The promising 20-year-old Moon Geon-young won a bronze medal in the floor exercise.



KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



