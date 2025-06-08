News 9

President Lee names secretaries

[Anchor]

The presidential office has made additional appointments.

Senior aides who will assist the president from his innermost circle, the secretary for political affairs and the presidential secretary for public relations have been named.

From seasoned politicians to journalists and prosecutors with special expertise, reporter Bang Jun-won reports on the individuals appointed today (Jun. 8).

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung has appointed former Democratic Party lawmaker Woo Sang-ho as his secretary for political affairs, who will serve as a bridge between the new government and the National Assembly.

A four-term veteran, Woo has extensive legislative experience, having served as the chair of the emergency committee and the floor leader, and is regarded as a rational choice.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "He is a person with a firm philosophy of communication and coexistence. He is the right person to facilitate communication beyond party lines and to resolve national conflicts and lead integration."]

Former CEO of JTBC Lee Kyu-yeon, also a journalist known for investigative reporting, has been appointed as presidential secretary for public relations and communication.

The presidential office explained that this appointment reflects a commitment to prioritize communication with the public.

The presidential secretary for civil affairs, who will lead judicial reform and other matters, will be lawyer Oh Kwang-soo, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer.

His strong drive and character have earned him respect both inside and outside the prosecution, which the presidential office cited as a reason for his selection, emphasizing that he is the right person for reform.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "He is someone who deeply understands President Lee Jae-myung's philosophy of prosecutorial reform. He will support the president's will."]

In response to concerns that appointing someone from the prosecution might weaken the momentum for reform, a presidential office official stated that institutional improvement is important, adding that this reflects the president's belief that appointments serve a kind of mediating role rather than an absolute means.

While the formation of the presidential secretariat is picking up speed, the appointment of ministers is expected to take more time.

However, it seems that the nominee for the Constitutional Court justice, which needs to be appointed by the president, is expected to be named soon.

The candidates have been narrowed down to three, and they are currently undergoing a vetting process. It has also been confirmed that lawyer Lee Seung-yeop, who is representing President Lee Jae-myung in the election law violation case, is among them.

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

